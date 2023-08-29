Ukraine Recap: Putin to China; Vatican Walks Back Pope’s Remarks
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing to visit China in October, his first foreign trip since a warrant for his arrest on alleged war crimes was issued by the International Criminal Court.
The Vatican sought to walk back remarks from Pope Francis after he told Russians last week to take pride in being “the heirs” of “that great, enlightened Russian empire.” The Foreign Ministry in Kyiv called the speech “sad,” while the head of Ukraine’s Greek Catholic Church denounced it as an endorsement of Russia’s “nationalism and imperialism.”
Ukraine needs more time to discuss its peace formula with non-Western countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in Paris, as he pressed on with a tour of European allies to drum up support for the plan.
Vatican Forced to Clarify Pope’s Praise of Russia’s Past Empire
Ukraine Needs More Time to Discuss Peace Formula, Kuleba Says
Putin Won’t Attend Wagner Boss Prigozhin’s Funeral, Kremlin Says
Ukraine Says It Pierced Russian Defense Line in Occupied South
Erdogan Plans to Meet Putin Next Week to Discuss Grain Deal
Markets
Wheat from European Union nations bordering the Black Sea is trading cheaper than rival origins like Russia, raising its relative attractiveness for buyers.
