Ukraine Recap: Prigozhin Presumed Dead; Kyiv Cites Advances

(Bloomberg) -- Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed to have been killed in a plane crash Wednesday two months after he led a failed mutiny against Russian military commanders that President Vladimir Putin had called “treason.”

In Ukraine, forces are expanding their advance around the recently captured town of Robotyne on the southern front line, the military General Staff said on Facebook. The military also reported progress south of Russian-occupied Bakhmut, it said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday pushed back against criticism that Kyiv’s forces are too spread out over the front line.

The embattled nation braced for more attacks as it celebrates Independence Day. Seven people were injured by a Russian missile attack against the central city of Dnipro overnight, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram. The missiles targeted a transport facility, damaging several buildings.

Grain prices rose in the US amid uncertainty created by a heat wave and another Russian attack on Ukraine’s crop terminals. Several crop terminals at the Izmail port on the Danube were damaged overnight, curbing its export capacity by 15%, according to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

