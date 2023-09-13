Ukraine Recap: Putin Holds First Summit With Kim in Four Years
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for their first summit in four years, which the US said may focus on arms deals to help the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
As the two men prepared to meet at a space center in Russia’s Amur region, Ukrainian missiles hit a shipyard in Crimea, wounding at least 24 people, according to the Moscow-installed governor. Two ships that were under repair were damaged, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
A Ukrainian port in the Odesa region was targeted in a series of Russian drone strikes, Governor Oleh Kiper said on his Telegram channel. The Izmail facility, along with others on the Danube River, has become vital to Ukraine’s crop shipments since Russia’s withdrawal from a deal to allow grain exports via larger Black Sea ports.
Coming Up
Russian and Chinese foreign ministers plan to hold talks on Sept. 18 in Moscow, according to Tass
