Ukraine Recap: Putin Hosts Ukraine Talks at Russia-Africa Summit
(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin and African leaders will take part in a meeting on Russia’s war on Ukraine on the second day of a summit in St. Petersburg. Putin is hosting 17 African counterparts after defending Russia’s exit from a Black Sea grain deal, in the face of concerns over rising food prices stoked by the war.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Subway Offers Free Sandwiches That Come With a Lifetime Commitment
BOJ Sends Yields Soaring With Surprise Change to Rate Ceiling
US 10-Year Yield Hits 4% as BOJ Worry Lifts Yen: Markets Wrap
Hawkish Hint in Japan Is Just Enough to Send US Markets Spinning
Both Ukraine and Russia are intensifying their attacks as Kyiv’s long-awaited assault in the occupied south marks a new stage in the conflict. Kyiv is seeking to persuade its allies that it can take back lost territory, while Moscow has stepped up a long-range missile campaign. Ukrainian forces recaptured the village of Staromaiorske in the south of the Donetsk region.
Latest Coverage
Ukraine Counterpunch and Grain Strikes Push War Into New Phase
US Pressures Russia War Smugglers After Army’s Run on Microchips
Putin Defends Grain-Deal Exit to Africa Leaders Hit by the Cost
Markets
Wheat futures in Chicago were down for a third day, retreating from the highest close in five months, as the outlook for ample near-term supplies outweighed concerns over Russian attacks on Ukrainian port facilities. Prices of the food staple were up only about 1% for the week, relinquishing most of Monday’s 8.6% jump.
Coming Up
Russia-Africa summit underway in St. Petersburg
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Influencers Built Up This Wellness Startup—Until They Started Getting Sick
AI in Hollywood Has Gone From Contract Sticking Point to Existential Crisis
The Stainless-Steel Boom Is Tearing a South African Mining Region Apart
This Supposed Mafia Manifesto Doesn’t Stand Up to a Google Search
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.