Ukraine Recap: Sea Drone Strike in Crimea; EU Pledge Falls Short

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said naval drones struck Russian military ships off the coast of Crimea overnight in Kyiv’s latest bid to disable Kremlin defenses on the peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. The attack damaged two “Serna” landing craft with crews and armored vehicles on board, Ukraine’s defense ministry said. Russia hasn’t commented. Separately, Moscow’s troops have likely intensified ground attacks near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine in recent days, said the US-based Institute for the Study of War, which cited dozens of attacks Wednesday and Thursday.

The EU informed member states that the bloc is unlikely to hit a pledge to provide Ukraine with 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition, said people familiar with the matter, complicating Kyiv’s ability to keep pace with Russia’s own production. Separately, funding delays have forced the US to begin restricting the flow of military assistance to Ukraine, and the Pentagon has only $1 billion left to replenish stocks of weapons that were sent to the country. “We’re going to continue to roll out packages but they are getting smaller,” a spokeswoman said.

Vladimir Putin made his second visit within a month to Russia’s Russia’s Southern Military District headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, less than 100 km (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The unannounced stop came as the Russian president was on returning from Kazakhstan late Thursday. He was briefed on current operations by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, as Russia’s invasion of its neighbor - conceived as a “special military operation” lasting days or weeks - drags toward the 21-month mark.

Oil headed for a third straight weekly drop on growing concerns over global demand and the unwinding of risk premium as flows from the Middle East remained unaffected by the Israel-Hamas war. Saudi Arabia blamed speculators for the decline.

