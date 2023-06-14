Ukraine Recap: Putin on Weapons, US Vows More Arms for Kyiv

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Russian troops fighting in Ukraine lack sufficient advanced weapons, as Kyiv’s forces reported some progress in a counteroffensive backed by a fresh infusion of arms.

The Biden administration announced a new $325 million military assistance package for Ukraine Tuesday, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Stryker armored personnel carriers and Javelin anti-armor systems. The weapons from US stockpiles will help Ukraine replace vehicles and munitions that it’s losing as it presses ahead with a counteroffensive.

Three people were killed and others were injured in an overnight Russian missile strike on Odesa.

Markets

Wheat is heading for its first decline in a week even as the market remains cautious over prospects for the Black Sea grain-export deal. Prices have been bolstered as fighting between Russia and Ukraine escalated, weighing on the outlook for the deal that allows Ukraine to ship grains from Black Sea ports.

