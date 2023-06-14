Ukraine Recap: Putin on Weapons, US Vows More Arms for Kyiv
(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Russian troops fighting in Ukraine lack sufficient advanced weapons, as Kyiv’s forces reported some progress in a counteroffensive backed by a fresh infusion of arms.
The Biden administration announced a new $325 million military assistance package for Ukraine Tuesday, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Stryker armored personnel carriers and Javelin anti-armor systems. The weapons from US stockpiles will help Ukraine replace vehicles and munitions that it’s losing as it presses ahead with a counteroffensive.
Three people were killed and others were injured in an overnight Russian missile strike on Odesa.
Wheat is heading for its first decline in a week even as the market remains cautious over prospects for the Black Sea grain-export deal. Prices have been bolstered as fighting between Russia and Ukraine escalated, weighing on the outlook for the deal that allows Ukraine to ship grains from Black Sea ports.
Coming Up
African mission visits Russia and Ukraine from June 15 through June 17
Ukraine central bank holds meeting on interest rates on June 15
