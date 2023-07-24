Ukraine Recap: Russia Hikes Age Limits for Military Mobilization

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Monday raising the age limit for troops in reserve units who can be mobilized, the latest sign of strain being felt by the military.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Senior officers up to 65 years of age can now be mobilized, with the limit for junior officers moving up to 60. On Tuesday, the Duma will also consider a bill that would raise the age limit for the draft from 27 to 30.

Russia used a wider variety of weapons, including, Iranian-made Shahed drones, to attack Danube River port infrastructure, ruining a grain storage and damaging reservoirs for other cargo storage during the night, the military said. Seven people were injured in the overnight attack, Odesa’s regional governor said on Telegram.

Latest Coverage

Russia Escalates Attacks on Danube in Risk for Ukraine Grain

Palm Oil Jumps to Four-Month High After Russian Attack in Danube

Russia’s Northern Sea Route Gets Busy With Oil Traffic to China

Ukraine Economic Recovery Depends on Millions of Women Returning

Coming Up

Russia’s invasion hits 17-month mark on Monday

Markets

Wheat in Chicago rose as much as 6.9% on Monday, extending gains of more than 5% last week, in response to Russia’s fresh missile barrage against Odesa over the weekend. It was the largest in a string of almost daily strikes on the Black Sea port city after Moscow pulled out of an agreement allowing Ukrainian crop exports.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.