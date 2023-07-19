Ukraine Recap: South Africa Says Putin to Skip BRICS Summit

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa said Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t attend next month’s summit of BRICS leaders in person, resolving a potential dilemma for the country’s authorities over whether to execute an International Criminal Court warrant for his arrest.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia intentionally attacked grain-deal infrastructure as he ordered his military to boost port defense and diplomats to step up contacts with partners to continue exports of Ukrainian crops. Ukraine is studying options to get the grain corridor working again, including convoys for ships, the Interfax news service cited him as saying.

The Ukrainian military reported earlier that Russia had fired a barrage from the Black Sea overnight, mainly striking at infrastructure in the southern Odesa region, with some missiles hitting a grain terminal and a vegetable oil terminal. The Russian Defense Ministry said military-industrial targets had been selected, as well as energy infrastructure and ammunition depots around the city of Odesa.

Wheat and corn rallied to three-week highs after the attacks on southern Ukraine and the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal, and as some US growing areas stay dry.

Coming up

Representatives from five eastern European Union nations meet in Warsaw to discuss extension of Ukraine grain ban

