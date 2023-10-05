Ukraine Recap: Russia Launches Drones; Zelenskiy’s Call for Aid
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said air-defense forces downed 24 of 29 drones launched by Russia from annexed Crimea to attack southern and central regions of the country.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Almost Anyone Can Become the House Speaker, Except Donald Trump
Only an Equities Crash Can Rescue the Bond Market, Barclays Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with European leaders to press for continued support against Russia’s invasion amid concerns about the continued flow of US aid.
Turkey is preparing to host a third international gathering of national security advisers working to build support for a peace summit that Ukraine wants to hold this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for later this month in Istanbul.
Latest Coverage
Zelenskiy Seeks More European Support as Funding Worries Mount
No More Naive Calls to Putin: Inside Macron’s Very French Reset
Turkey to Host Next Gathering of Allies to Discuss Ukraine Peace
Biden Says He’s Planning ‘Major Speech’ on Need for Ukraine Aid
Coming Up
EU leaders take part in informal EU summit in Granada on Friday
NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen starting Friday
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Aftermath of an Assassination: Inside the India-Canada Crisis
European Real Estate Faces New Pressure as Property Funds Wobble
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.