Ukraine Recap: Central Bank Steps In to Support Hryvnia
(Bloomberg) -- The National Bank of Ukraine stepped up market interventions to support the hryvnia straight after relaxing the currency’s peg to the dollar for the first time since Russia invaded last year.
After President Joe Biden reassured allies on Tuesday that US support for Ukraine would continue, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told Bloomberg TV that he would work with NATO allies and other world leaders on ensuring aid still flows to Ukraine.
Leaders from nearly 50 European countries will try to show unity in support of Ukraine when they gather later this week in Spain, even as concerns are mounting over the reliability of US funding and a new potential ally of Moscow on the continent after Robert Fico, a candidate sympathetic to Russia, won Slovakia’s election.
Oil remained under pressure after a widespread selloff in global financial markets, even as Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed that they will continue output curbs until the end of the year.
