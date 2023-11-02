Ukraine Recap: Putin Quits Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Ratification
(Bloomberg) -- withdrew Russia’s ratification of a ban on nuclear-weapons tests after complaining last month that the US had failed to finalize the treaty outlawing them. Russia was among 178 countries that had ratified the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, though it hasn’t entered into force globally.
Germany provided Ukraine with a further military aid package, including armored personnel carriers, air surveillance radar systems and reconnaissance drones, Kyiv’s defense ministry said in a post on X.
Earlier, the Ukrainian army’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Russia’s invasion is now in a new phase of “positional” warfare of static and attritional fighting, as in the First World War. Zaluzhnyi, writing in The Economist, said this will benefit Russia, allowing it to rebuild its military power.
