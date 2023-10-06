Ukraine Recap: Russian Missiles Hit Residential Area of Kharkiv

(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces struck a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, with ballistic missiles Friday morning. “The body of a 10-year-old child was found under the ruins. Another 16 people were injured,” interior minister Igor Klymenko said in a statement as rescue efforts continue. The hit came less than 24 hours after 52 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit a cafe and grocery store in the village of Hroze near Kupyansk, to Kharkiv’s southeast, in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the 20-month-old conflict.

Romanian media reported another Russian drone attack close to the nation’s border with Ukraine overnight. Kremlin forces targeted the town of Orlovka, on the Danube River in the Odesa region, damaging port infrastructure there and halting ferry traffic for the second time in recent weeks.

Rishi Sunak “committed to supporting secure routes to ensure vital Ukrainian grain can reach countries in need” during a meeting in Grenada, Spain, on Thursday with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to a statement from the UK premier’s office. Ukraine’s president met with several European leaders as he sought to shore up support from allies at a time the continued flow of US aid hangs in the balance. Slovakia, where a pro-Russian candidate won last week’s election, has frozen state military aid to Kyiv.

Oil is headed for the biggest weekly drop since March, with the third-quarter rally stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia choking off supplies abruptly thrown into reverse as macroeconomic concerns escalate. Moscow and Riyadh have reaffirmed their commitment to output cuts through to the year-end, though.

Wheat futures rose, extending the week’s rebound from a three-year low, amid signs of renewed demand at current price levels. Ukraine this week has attempted restart shipments by sea, despite the collapse of a safe-corridor deal backed by Russia over the summer.

