Ukraine Recap: Scholz Rallies Support for Kyiv Ahead of Summit

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged European partners to hold the line on support for Ukraine to help stabilize the nation’s finances over the longer term and said Berlin will focus military aid on boosting Kyiv’s air defenses over the winter.

“We will not let up,” Scholz told lawmakers in the lower house of parliament a week ahead of a European Union summit, where leaders of the 27-member bloc will discuss support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces crossed the Dnipro River into Russian-occupied territory on the left bank, the Institute for the Study of War reported, citing geo-located footage. It cited Russian reports that Kyiv had temporarily regained Russian-held settlements. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces thwarted “sabotage and reconnaissance” activity in the area.

European natural gas prices eased, with traders eyeing higher supplies to the continent and continued international efforts to prevent the Middle East conflict from escalating.

