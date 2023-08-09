Ukraine Recap: Talks Ongoing to Restart Grain Deal, Erdogan Says

(Bloomberg) -- Talks are ongoing to restart the deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain via a safe corridor on the Black Sea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Tuesday after speaking with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The statement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country could start picking Russian targets to attack in the Black Sea if Russian forces continued to block Ukraine’s ships and bombard its ports and other infrastructure.

Russian air defense shot down two military drones near Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, while Zelenskiy said nine people were killed in a Russian cruise-missile strike on the town of Pokrovsk this week, and 82 people were wounded.

Latest Coverage

Poland Calls on EU to Provide Funds for Ukraine Grain Transit

Russian Court Freezes $36 Million in Goldman Sachs’s Assets

Stuffed Russian Grain Ports Show Risk of Black Sea Escalation

China’s Rare Russia Rebuke Doesn’t Mean Xi Is Ditching Putin

Russia Seaborne Crude Steady Before Ukraine’s Black Sea Attack

Ukraine Black Sea Drone Attacks Signal Rapidly Expanding War

Markets

Wheat held gains as traders weighed a potential escalation in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia that may threaten Black Sea exports. Futures in Chicago traded near $6.81 a bushel after advancing almost 9% over the previous three sessions.

Coming Up:

Ukrainian July inflation data at 2:30 p.m. CET

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.