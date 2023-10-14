Ukraine Recap: US Says North Korea Has Sent Munitions to Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The US said North Korea has delivered arms to Russia for use against Ukraine, in the form of about 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions so far. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Pyongyang is seeking reciprocal support from Moscow, including “fighter aircraft surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment, or other materials and other advanced technologies.”

Russian air defense overnight destroyed two drones over the waters of the Black Sea, near the coast of Sochi in the Krasnodar region, the defense ministry said. Russia’s Black Sea fleet plans a military drill on Sevastopol Bay on Saturday, Moscow-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel. It comes a day after Kyiv claimed it had struck a Russian “Buyan” missile carrier off Sevastopol with an experimental underwater drone.

The US and EU will seek progress on a plan to use revenue from frozen Russian assets to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction during a summit in Washington on Oct. 20. Some allies will provide temporary air defense systems to Ukraine for winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting with Dutch PM Mark Rutte on Friday.

European natural gas futures posted their biggest weekly advance since last summer as the war in the Middle East escalates and a cold snap is just around the corner. Saudi Arabia and Russia on Thursday reaffirmed their close cooperation in the oil market with a public show of unity at a major industry event in Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Beijing early next week

