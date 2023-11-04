Ukraine Recap: Von der Leyen in Kyiv to Discuss EU Accession

(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv and is expected to address lawmakers on Saturday as well as meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Her visit comes days before the European Union is expected to release its assessment of the progress of Ukraine’s reforms needed to start accession talks.

The US will provide additional arms and equipment to Ukraine, including as much as $125 million to meet immediate battlefield needs and $300 million to strengthen air defense over the long term, the Department of Defense said on Friday. The package includes a range of equipment from artillery rounds and cold-weather gear to laser-guided munitions to counter drone attacks. Kremlin forces on Friday fired some 40 UAVs across Ukraine, its largest drone strike in over a month.

Zelenskiy on Friday replaced the commander of Ukraine’s special operation forces in a move announced on the presidential website. Viktor Khorenko, who’d held the post since July 2022, will be succeeded by Serhiy Lupanchuk. Khorenko told a local TV talk show he learned about the move in the media and wasn’t given an explanation. In his nightly address Zelenskiy said Lupanchuk, “an experienced officer,” can “bring greater power” to the unit, whose responsibilities include reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and sabotage. Khorenko will become part of Ukraine’s defense intelligence.

Oil fell for the second straight week after the risk premium from the Israel-Hamas war vanished, bringing signs of soft demand to the fore.

