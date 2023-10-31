Ukraine Recap: EU Weighs Sanctions Hitting $5.3 Billion in Trade
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is weighing new sanctions that would hit some €5 billion ($5.3 billion) in trade with Russia, including export restrictions on welding machines, chemicals and further technologies used for military purposes, according to people familiar with the matter.
In Ukraine, the government published a decree aimed at encouraging businesses to sign up for electricity imports now to ease strains on the grid after last winter saw rolling blackouts amid Russian attacks. The measure would grant priorities during outages to companies that bring in certain volumes of supply.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who yesterday met with three US congressmen and held a video call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said Tuesday he spoke to Bulgaria’s premier, Nikolai Denkov, on strengthening Black Sea security.
Wheat fell to the lowest in more than two weeks in Chicago as improving conditions in some key growers bolstered the outlook for crops.
International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg through Friday
Russia’s Federal Guard Service to hold drills Nov. 1-3 to defend government buildings in Moscow
