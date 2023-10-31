Ukraine Recap: EU Weighs Sanctions Hitting $5.3 Billion in Trade

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is weighing new sanctions that would hit some €5 billion ($5.3 billion) in trade with Russia, including export restrictions on welding machines, chemicals and further technologies used for military purposes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In Ukraine, the government published a decree aimed at encouraging businesses to sign up for electricity imports now to ease strains on the grid after last winter saw rolling blackouts amid Russian attacks. The measure would grant priorities during outages to companies that bring in certain volumes of supply.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who yesterday met with three US congressmen and held a video call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, said Tuesday he spoke to Bulgaria’s premier, Nikolai Denkov, on strengthening Black Sea security.

Latest Coverage

EU Is Weighing Fresh Sanctions on $5.3 Billion in Russian Trade

Blinken, Austin Warn Against Weapons for Israel But Not Ukraine

Putin’s Guards to Hold Moscow Security Drills Ahead of Unity Day

Russia’s Oil Flows Overshoot Target Even as Demand Outlook Dims

SolarWinds Staff Warned About Security Holes Before Russia Hack

Markets

Wheat fell to the lowest in more than two weeks in Chicago as improving conditions in some key growers bolstered the outlook for crops.

Coming Up

International Gas Forum in St. Petersburg through Friday

Russia’s Federal Guard Service to hold drills Nov. 1-3 to defend government buildings in Moscow

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.