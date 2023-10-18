Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Keeps Channels Open With Key Allies

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and protect grain shipments, as well as critical infrastructure, in calls Wednesday with the French president and the Norwegian prime minister.

In a post on X, Zelenskiy said his talks with Emmanuel Macron also focused on boosting Ukraine’s “long-range and naval capabilities.” He said he agreed with Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Store to begin discussions on a “bilateral security guarantees document” based on July’s joint declaration of support by the Group of Seven.

At least five people were killed overnight when Russian missiles hit a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, destroying eight apartments, according to Zelenskiy and local authorities. In a separate missile strike on residential areas in Dnipro to the north, one woman died and four people were wounded, Mayor Borys Filatov and the Interior Ministry said. Russian forces also shelled the eastern city of Kharkiv, causing some disruption to power supply in the city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Markets

Russia’s seaborne exports of oil products have dropped to the lowest level since July 2020, largely due to the effects of a recent ban on shipments of road fuels including diesel. Observed shipments of petroleum products slumped to 2.1 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from analytics firm Vortexa Ltd. Diesel and gasoil flows declined to a five-month low.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits North Korea

