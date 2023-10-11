Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy at NATO; Warning on Baltic Gas Leak

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to Brussels to join a gathering of NATO defense ministers as the Israel-Hamas conflict risks diverting weapons and focus away from Russia’s military campaign.

Ukraine’s allies are due to discuss military aid for Ukraine and will likely stress they can support both Tel Aviv and Kyiv at the same time, despite concerns. For Ukraine, the focus will likely be on air defense and ammunition to help Ukrainian forces fend off Russian attacks through the winter.

Jens Stoltenberg, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization chief, addressed a gas pipeline leak in the Baltic Sea that Finland suspects is an act of sabotage. Should that turn out to be the case, “then this will be serious, but will also be met by a united and determined response from NATO,” he told reporters in Brussels.

