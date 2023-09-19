Ukraine Recap: Zelenskiy Seeks Lula’s Backing at UN Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to meet Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New York in a bid to win support from a leader who so far hasn’t picked sides in the war. The meeting will be one of the most anticipated encounters at the United Nations General Assembly.

Ukrainian authorities meanwhile asked Germany to halt the delivery of equipment for ammunition producers to Russia, underscoring concerns the Kremlin has worked around sanctions. The European Union is bracing for negotiations for a 12th package of measures targeting Moscow.

Ukrainian air defense downed 27 of 30 Shahed drones launched overnight, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile, the country’s Air Force command said on Telegram. The missile was fired toward Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine from Crimea while drones were bound for central, southern and western regions of the country.

Wheat fell for a second session as traders monitored two ships sent to collect grain from a Ukrainian Black Sea port, which would be the first time since the collapse of a safe-passage deal two months ago.

