Ukraine Recap: Germany Ready to Place 4,000 Troops in Lithuania

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said his nation is prepared to station a permanent brigade of about 4,000 troops in Lithuania to help bolster NATO’s eastern flank against potential Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the possible threat of a “terrorist attack” on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the leaders of the US, Canada and Poland, calling international attention to the issue “insufficient.”

Ukrainian forces have taken control of the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk region near the border with the Zaporizhzhia region, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram. Malyar said last week that eight villages and towns had been retaken in the south of the country.

Wheat climbed to a fresh four-month high after an armed uprising in top exporter Russia added uncertainty over the outlook for grain shipments from the Black Sea breadbasket.

