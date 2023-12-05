Ukraine to receive €1.5 million for humanitarian demining from Slovenia

Slovenia will provide €1.5 million to Ukraine for humanitarian demining.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: The agreement was signed by Andrii Taran, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Slovenia, and Tanja Fajon, Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs.

Following the agreement's terms, the funds will be provided by the end of 2023 without the need for repayment.

Quote: "The €1.5 million, which Ukraine is incredibly grateful to receive today from the Slovenian people, will help provide bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service and the State Security Service with the necessary personal protection, equipment, and machinery for mine clearance. These funds will help speed up the clearing of the territory of our country from explosives and save the lives and health of many Ukrainians," said Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko thanked Slovenia for participating in the sectoral working group on coordination of donor efforts.

The minister emphasised that Ukraine strives to develop long-term solutions and initiate projects that will meet urgent needs and lay the foundation for long-term cooperation in this area, doing this in close cooperation and dialogue with partners.

As of now, Ukraine is the country with the most mined territory. Almost a third of its territory, about 174,000 square kilometres, is considered potentially dangerous.

Ukraine's Government sets itself the goal of returning 80% of these territories to economic exploitation within 10 years.

Background: The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the American Tetra Tech company agreed to cooperate in the mine clearance of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

