Ukraine to receive a $1.7 billion grant from USAID to pay for medical services

Ukrainian Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal

The draft of the agreement was approved on July 9 at a government meeting.

“This is the result of agreements reached by development partners because of the large-scale aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine,” Shmyhal said.

The grant will be given on non-repayable basis to the state budget of Ukraine from USAID, with the support of the IBRD and IDA.

The funds will be used to cover the costs of the state budget to pay for medical services under the program of medical guarantees.

“This is extremely significant support from our American partners,” Shmyhal added after announcing the grant.