Ukraine will receive €50 billion from EU despite Hungary's position – German Foreign Ministry

Germany expects that the EU member states will adopt the next €50 billion aid package for Ukraine anyway, even if Hungary keeps blocking a unanimous decision.

Wagner states the German government will provide military aid worth €8 billion for Ukraine in 2024 and continue to "campaign vigorously" for adopting a larger EU aid package of €50 billion at the beginning of 2024.

"The EU will also continue its support for Ukraine, in any case. The EU-26 will of course also be able to act. But I don’t want to speculate now on how such support could be organized. This also requires further consultation in Brussels," he stated, meaning the position of Hungary, which is one of 27 EU member states.



Earlier, the media reported that the EU is preparing "plan B" with €20 billion of financial aid for Ukraine in case Hungarian PM Orbán blocks the main plan for €50 billion.

After the EU summit in December, many EU leaders expressed certainty that the EU would surely adopt the decision about financial support for Ukraine at the beginning of the year.

In this regard, the leaders agreed to hold a special summit dedicated to this issue on 1 February.

