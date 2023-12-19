Ukraine to receive additional Patriot air defense systems

Ukraine is set to strengthen its air defenses with the addition of "several" Patriot systems this winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated at a press conference on Dec. 19.

During the announcement, Zelenskyy noted that the agreement was reached during his recent overseas diplomatic tour.

Read also: Ukrainian air defenses down two Russian Shahed drones over Khmelnytskyi Oblast

He did not disclose the exact number of Patriot batteries Ukraine can expect but indicated the country should face "fewer challenges" this winter, as Ukraine's air defense capabilities “grow stronger every month.”

Read also: Consistent air raids in Russia highlight need for more drones, says Air Force

Germany confirmed on Dec. 14 that it had sent Ukraine a new military aid package, including a second Patriot anti-air system. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously announced that a second Patriot defense system would be delivered to Ukraine in 2023.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine