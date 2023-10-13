Ukraine to receive some air defence systems just for winter season – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy , President of Ukraine, reported that some states had agreed to supply Ukraine with air defence systems for the winter period.

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing in the city of Odesa

Quote: "We are turning to some states so that they provide us [with air defence systems – ed.] even just for the winter, for the winter period because we have so few of them, so we discuss such combined [air defence]. This means that there are systems we will keep but there are also those we will only use during the winter period."

We are working to increase the quantity of air defence systems. We have a powerful plan of what we need. It was developed in detail, and our partners have got what we need…It is a complicated task. Each month we are supplied with more systems. I cannot say where they will be installed and cannot give the exact number of them. Not because I do not know but because I have no right to do so."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Background:

UK military intelligence suggests that a possible reason for the three weeks of "quiet" after large-scale Russian missile attacks on Ukraine may be that the Russian Air Force is waiting for new missiles.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





