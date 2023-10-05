Ukraine to receive launchers for Hawk air defence systems from Spain

Spain has decided to supply Ukraine with six launchers for Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems.

Source: press service of the Spanish government, reported by European Pravda

Details: The decision was made following talks between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the talks, the heads of Ukraine and Spain discussed the current situation at the contact line, and in this regard, Sanchez offered Zelenskyy new air defence and anti-drone systems, as well as appropriate training for Ukrainian soldiers and demining equipment.

"As a result of today's talks with President Zelenskyy, the Spanish government will provide Ukraine with six Hawk launchers to combat possible Russian bombing of civilian targets and critical infrastructure, as well as to protect the new grain corridor," the statement said.

The Hawk is a semi-stationary medium-range surface-to-air missile system that was the main anti-aircraft system of the United States and NATO countries during the Cold War. It is currently in service with about 20 countries.

The range of the Hawk missile system is up to 45-50 kilometres, the target altitude is up to 20 kilometres, and the missile is guided by a semi-active homing warhead and flies at Mach 2.4.

Background:

Back in October 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that, at the request of the Alliance, Spain would provide four Hawk air defence launchers, and in November of the same year, it announced the provision of two more launchers.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Germany would send one additional IRIS-T air defence system and "more than a dozen" Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!