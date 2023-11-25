Ukraine to receive warships to help protect its Black Sea grain corridor

Ukraine will get warships from its partners to ensure the Black Sea grain corridor safety, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainska Pravda, answering the outlet’s question at the Grain from Ukraine conference in Kyiv on Nov. 25.

“We have reached agreements with our partners and will accompany ships at sea to ensure their safety. We have already made concrete arrangements to receive the warships. This is a matter of the near future,” he said, adding that Odesa Oblast will be protected by additional air defense systems.

Zelenskyy considers the creation of a grain corridor without Russia as one of the greatest achievements of the year.

Ukraine has independently established a grain corridor in the Black Sea, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, said during a briefing at the representation of the European Commission in Vienna on Nov. 23.

“So, we provided the ‘grain corridor’ ourselves, and the grain vessels are now liberated,” said Stefanishyna, adding that the United Kingdom has established a special insurance fund to ensure the corridor’s operation.

100 vessels have passed through the temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea, it was reported on Nov. 13.

The Ukrainian Navy announced on Aug. 10 new temporary routes for the movement of civilian vessels to and from Black Sea ports after the cessation of the grain agreement involving the UN, Turkey, and Russia in July.

Russia could attack civilian ships carrying Ukrainian grain by placing sea mines at approaches to Ukrainian Black Sea ports, UK intelligence stated on Oct. 5.

The government declared on Oct. 26 that the temporary corridor for the movement of civilian vessels to and from the ports of Odesa continues to operate, refuting information about its suspension.

Russian occupiers in Crimea have been transferring ships of the Black Sea Fleet to the port of Novorossiysk for several months after systematic attacks on Russian military ships, Ukrainian intelligence reported.

Russia is gradually losing control over the Black Sea and retreating to the eastern part of the waters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Nov. 2.

