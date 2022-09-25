Ukraine received NASAMS Zelenskyy

"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" — SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:40

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine received the first NASAMS air defence system.

Source: Zelenskyy, in the interview with CBS News

Quote: "I want to express gratitude to President Biden for a positive decision that has already been made, and to the US Congress; we have received NASAMS. This is an air defence system. But, believe me, this is not even remotely enough to cover civilian infrastructure facilities, schools, hospitals, universities, [and] houses of Ukrainians."

Details: Zelenskyy has not specified which generation of NASAMS has arrived.

For information: NASAMS consists of Sentinel radar, advanced air-to-air missile of medium range, and a KDA fire distribution centre.

NASAMS provide air defenders with adapted, the most cutting-edge defence system, which is able to maximise their ability to identify, strike, and shoot down planes, UAVs, and cruise missiles of Russian troops.

A NASAMS-2 (second generation) battery contains the following details: 12 launchers, 8 radars, 1 fire control centre, 1 vehicle with electro-optical camera, and 1 tactical management vehicle.

Previously: On 16 September, the Ministry of Defence of the USA reported that first two NASAMS batteries would have been sent to Ukraine within the next two months.

