Ukraine received NASAMS Zelenskyy

42
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

"UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:40

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine received the first NASAMS air defence system.

Source: Zelenskyy, in the interview with CBS News

Quote: "I want to express gratitude to President Biden for a positive decision that has already been made, and to the US Congress; we have received NASAMS. This is an air defence system. But, believe me, this is not even remotely enough to cover civilian infrastructure facilities, schools, hospitals, universities, [and] houses of Ukrainians."

Details: Zelenskyy has not specified which generation of NASAMS has arrived.

For information: NASAMS consists of Sentinel radar, advanced air-to-air missile of medium range, and a KDA fire distribution centre.

NASAMS provide air defenders with adapted, the most cutting-edge defence system, which is able to maximise their ability to identify, strike, and shoot down planes, UAVs, and cruise missiles of Russian troops.

A NASAMS-2 (second generation) battery contains the following details: 12 launchers, 8 radars, 1 fire control centre, 1 vehicle with electro-optical camera, and 1 tactical management vehicle.

Previously: On 16 September, the Ministry of Defence of the USA reported that first two NASAMS batteries would have been sent to Ukraine within the next two months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



