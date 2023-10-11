Ukraine receives $1.2 billion grant from Washington

Ukraine has received $1.2 billion in another tranche of financial assistance from the United States, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a Twitter post on Oct. 11.

“The United States has been providing unprecedented assistance to Ukraine since February 2022,” said Marchenko.

“Today, Ukraine has received a tranche of $1.2 billion; thus U.S. Direct Budgetary Support [for Ukraine] has reached $10.9 billion in 2023.”

The minister expressed deep gratitude for this unprecedented financial support to Jay Shambaugh, the Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for International Affairs, with whom he met in Morocco during annual IMF and World Bank meetings.

Earlier media reports suggested that Kyiv was counting on receiving an additional $3.3 billion in Direct Budgetary Support from Washington in 2023. However, the vacant speakership in the U.S. House of Representatives is hindering congressional approval for further aid to Ukraine.

