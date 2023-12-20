Ukraine receives €150 million in non-refundable aid from EU

Ukraine received a €150 million non-refundable grant from the EU on 20 December 2023 to rebuild critical facilities destroyed by Russian aggression. The second tranche of €100 million is expected in the first quarter of 2024.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Details: Serhii Marchenko, Minister of Finance, said that the grant funding will help to ensure priority measures for the reconstruction of critical facilities affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, in particular, transport infrastructure, utilities and services, social infrastructure and residential premises.

The funds raised are part of an agreement between Ukraine and the EU to finance the programme Support for Ukraine's Early Recovery (State Building and Resilience Contract).

The funds will be used to finance both reconstruction work and support for small farms and other agricultural businesses.

Background: On 1 February 2024, the European Union will hold a special summit to discuss the allocation of €50 billion in additional aid to Ukraine for a four-year period.

Support UP or become our patron!