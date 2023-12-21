Ukraine receives 5,000 Starlinks from Polish government

The Polish government has donated a batch of 5,000 Starlink satellite network terminals to Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, as European Pravda writes

Details: As the ministry reported, the new Starlink terminals will help restore connection in the liberated territories and ensure the operation of schools, medical facilities and the energy sector.

Due to agreements between the Ministry of Digital Transformation and its partners, about 47,000 Starlink terminals are already in operation in Ukraine, with Poland providing the most of them - more than 19,500.

Some of them have been delivered to the invincibility centres [heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts -ed.]. Owing to this, thousands of Ukrainians have been able to use high-quality Internet and stay connected even during blackouts, the agency explains.

Quote: "We are grateful to our partners who help Ukraine. We are grateful to the government and Poland’s Ministry of Digitalisation, as well as the National Institute of Communications, for their strong support in ensuring communication in Ukraine," the ministry concludes.

Background:

As reported earlier, Estonia and nine other states launched the Tallinn Mechanism to strengthen cyber support for Ukraine in the civic sphere on 20 December.

The Tallinn Mechanism operates in parallel with the IT Coalition, which is engaged in solving Ukraine's cyber issues in the military sphere.

Recently, UK Defence Intelligence considered the cyberattack on the Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar to be one of the most destructive operations of its kind since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Among the long-term security commitments that the EU is preparing for Ukraine will be countering cyber and hybrid threats.

