Ukraine receives first Leopard tanks from Poland after repairs

Poland has handed over the first batch of repaired Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The tanks were repaired at the Bumar-Łabędy plant.

Source: Polish Armaments Group (Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, PGZ) on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: PGZ emphasised that repair work continues on the next batch of machines.

Podczas gdy inni składają deklaracje odnoszące się do przyszłości, my w porozumieniu ze stroną ukraińską działamy. Pierwsze ekspresowo wyremontowane w Bumarze-Łabędy czołgi Leopard zostały odebrane przez stronę ukraińską 🇺🇦 Nad kolejnymi wozami prace trwają. pic.twitter.com/anWXVvIbC5 — Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa🇵🇱 (@PGZ_pl) October 2, 2023

"This clearly demonstrates that our priority is to provide real assistance to the Ukrainian military on the front line," the statement said.

PGZ also noted that it is constantly expanding its cooperation in the supply of ammunition and spare parts, as well as equipment maintenance.

Background:

Earlier, Berlin reached an agreement with Warsaw to set up a repair centre for Leopard 2 tanks that were damaged on the battlefield in Ukraine.

In July, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced that a maintenance and repair centre for Leopard 2 tanks received by Ukraine had started operating in Gliwice, Poland, at the Bumar-Łabędy plant.

The centre was to open in late May. Following talks with Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak in April, his German counterpart Boris Pistorius said that both sides had reached the final stage of implementation.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





