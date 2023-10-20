Ukraine receives Mi-8 helicopters from Croatia

Croatia has handed over Mi-8 helicopters to Kyiv as part of its military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Pentagon, citing US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin during a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Mario Banožić in Washington, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Austin said the United States appreciates Croatia's commitment to helping Ukraine and sees it in "numerous military equipment donations", including Mi-8 helicopters, as well as in the deployment of troops to NATO combat groups in Poland, Lithuania and Hungary and humanitarian aid.

"And all of that is making a real difference in Ukraine's fight for freedom. Now, I look forward to your perspectives on the challenges posed by Russia's cruel invasion of its peaceful neighbour Ukraine," the Pentagon chief added.

Back in March 2023, Banožić, during an unannounced visit to Ukraine, noted that Zagreb was considering providing Kyiv with Mi-8 helicopters and assistance with mine clearance.

In August, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the preparation of another €30 million military aid package for Ukraine without disclosing its details.

Afterwards, Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, and Andrej Plenković, Croatian Prime Minister, signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation with regard to mine clearance.

