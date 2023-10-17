Ukraine receives all promised Abrams tanks from US

Ukraine has received 31 M1A1 Abrams battle tanks pledged by the United States earlier this year, Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, told Voice of America on Oct. 16.

He specified that the Ukrainian servicemen, who had been trained to operate the U.S-made tanks, have now returned to Ukraine, bringing along ammunition and spare parts for the vehicles.

“We have lived up to our end of the bargain. From this point forward, it is up to them [Ukraine] to determine when and where they will deliver this capability,” said O'Donnell.

O'Donnell noted that it will take some time for the tanks to be directly deployed at the frontlines, as Kyiv first needs to ensure all the necessary support and logistics infrastructure is in place.

“I think Ukraine will be deliberate in when and where they use it,” he added.

On Sept. 26, media reports suggested that Washington is considering supplying Ukraine with 30 additional Abrams tanks — on top of the 31 units initially promised in early 2023.

