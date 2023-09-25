Ukraine receives US$100 million from World Bank under UK guarantee

Ukraine received US$100 million from the World Bank on 25 September under a guarantee from the UK.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance

Quote: "These funds are part of the fifth additional financing of the project Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine).

The funds will be used to partially reimburse the State Budget expenditures made to cover old-age social payments for July 2023."

"I am grateful to the UK Government and the World Bank team for the constructive cooperation and mobilisation of financial resources for the urgent budgetary needs of Ukraine.

Due to the funds provided, we will be able to continue to maintain macro-financial stability and ensure priority State Budget expenditures," said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

The total amount of financial assistance from the United Kingdom since February 2022 has reached US$1.6 billion.

Background: On September 21, Ukraine's state budget received US$1.25 billion in grants from the United States through the World Bank's Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

