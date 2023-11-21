Ukraine approves mechanism for evaluating academic achievements of citizens from occupied territories

The Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine has passed a law on the recognition of diplomas earned by Ukrainians residing in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Bill No. 9591 was supported in the second reading by 264 MPs at the session on 21 November, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of the Ukrainian Parliament from the Holos (Voice) political party; Tamila Tasheva, the President’s envoy in Crimea.

The draft law envisages that citizens from the temporarily occupied territories will have to pass a test in order to have their diplomas validated.

"The law provides grounds for the creation of an effective mechanism for evaluating the academic results of people who received their education in the occupied territories. This will enable residents of the temporarily occupied territories to continue their studies at Ukrainian educational institutions or obtain a particular educational degree," Tasheva said.

The list of educational institutions that will conduct such certification will be determined by the Government, as will the list of jobs for which certification will not be allowed.

Earlier, it was reported that a Parliamentary committee has recommended retaining distance and evening learning, which the Ministry of Education and Science wants to scrap.

