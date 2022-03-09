Ukraine refugee influx sparks rare EU unity

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Wednesday it had impounded a plane connected to a Russian billionaire under new aviation sanctions which give authorities the power to detain any Russian aircraft and to ban exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia. The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft mean it is a criminal offence for any to fly or land in the United Kingdom. The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia, the Foreign Office said in a statement.