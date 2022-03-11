Ukraine refugee numbers reach 2.5 million, many children, UN says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brie Stimson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Filippo Grandi
    Italian diplomat

At least 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded late last month as of Friday, according to Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

That number includes more than 1 million children.

Grandi said the organization also estimates that about two million people have been displaced within Ukraine. "Millions forced to leave their homes by this senseless war," he tweeted Friday morning.

UKRAINE'S ‘CELLAR VIOLINIST’ PLAYS ON AS SHE SHELTERS FROM BOMBS

The International Organization for Migration said that around 1.5 million of the refugees have gone to Poland while others have fled to Moldova, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

Some refugees have reported seeing Russian troops target fleeing civilians.

"The Russians promised to provide a (humanitarian) corridor, which they did not comply with. They were shooting civilians," Ihor Diekov, who crossed the Irpin River outside Kyiv with others on the wooden planks of a makeshift bridge after Ukrainians blew up the concrete span to slow the Russian advance, said. "That’s absolutely true. I witnessed it. People were scared."

He said he heard gunshots and saw dead bodies on the road.

"Yes, I saw corpses of civilians," refugee Ilya Ivanov, who fled from Sumy, said. "They shoot at civilians with machine guns."

The Ukrainian government has accused the Russians of violating temporary ceasefires that the countries had agreed to in order to let civilians leave besieged areas through humanitarian corridors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks

    The European Union's foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in the ongoing talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, blaming “external factors” for the delay. The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the United States to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018, and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

  • Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill

    A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies easily won final congressional approval, hitching a ride on a government-wide spending bill that's five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties. With Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion killing thousands and forcing over 2 million others to flee, the Senate approved the $1.5 trillion overall legislation by a 68-31 bipartisan margin late Thursday. Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions, but they've rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against brutal force has been inspirational for many voters.

  • Over 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees have fled since Russian invasion began, UN says

    More than 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion, according to UN refugee agency data on Friday.The big picture: UNHCR has labeled the exodus the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeApproximately two million more people are displaced inside Ukraine, Grandi wrote in a tweet."Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy," UN High Co

  • US markets point higher after gains in Europe

    U.S. markets headed for a higher open Friday following solid gains in Europe as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation continue to roil markets. Asian markets declined overnight. Investors are fretting over a world economy faced with price pressures and slowing growth.

  • Asia's COVID deaths surpass 1 million - Reuters tally

    Asia passed the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus-linked deaths on Friday, a Reuters tally showed, as a spike in Omicron variant infections spreads across the region after starting in nations such as Japan and South Korea. The death toll in Asia, home to more than half the world's population, reached 1,000,045, contributing 16% of global deaths related to COVID-19, the tally showed. New cases remain at record or near-record levels in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, but have fallen sharply from their peaks in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

  • Jussie Smollett sentencing: Legal experts weigh in after actor learns fate

    The former "Empire" star, 39, was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months of felony probation and was ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago.

  • China locks down city of 9 million amid new spike in cases

    China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant. The latest lockdowns, which also include Yucheng with 500,000 people in the eastern province of Shandong, show China is sticking to the draconian approach to the pandemic it has enforced for most of the past two years, despite some earlier indications that authorities would be implementing more targeted measures. China reported another 397 cases of local transmission nationwide on Friday, 98 of them in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun, a center of the country's auto industry.

  • New sanctions make Russia a trade pariah on par with North Korea

    The European Union and G7 are preparing to strip Russia of its “most favoured nation” status in a move that would leave the country as a trade pariah on the level of North Korea or Cuba.

  • White House: Russian propaganda could presage chemical weapons use

    The White House is sounding the alarm over a new Russian propaganda campaign that officials fear is a pretext for an appalling new phase of the war in Ukraine: the use of biological or chemical weapons.Why it matters: Vladimir Putin has a history of deploying illegal nerve agents against enemies, including Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and former double agent Sergei Skripal. In Syria, Russia helped Bashar al-Assad cover up the use of chemical weapons against his own people.Get market

  • Donald Trump Jr. Tried To Explain His Father's Love For Dictators And, Umm...

    This is supposed to explain why Trump "fell in love" with Kim Jong Un and praised other dictators.

  • Russian oligarch who fled to Israel 20 years ago and escaped a lifetime jail sentence renounces citizenship, says 'everything Putin touches dies'

    See Leonid Nevzlin's Facebook post explaining why the former oil tycoon is giving up his Russian passport 20 years after fleeing the country.

  • Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

    Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed.

  • Trump asking supporters to fund new plane after emergency landing

    Former President Trump is asking his supporters to help fund his new "Trump Force One" private plane just days after a jet flying him to Mar-a-Lago made an emergency landing when one of its engines failed.Trump, through his Save America PAC, sent his supporters an email titled "Update Trump Force One" in which he said that "my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One."He added that the construction of this plane has been under wraps and said...

  • Video shows Ukraine ambushing Russian tank convoy featuring a thermobaric weapon, forcing a retreat

    Video released by Ukrainian authorities shows chaotic scenes as a column of Russian tanks is forced to turn around in Skybyn, a village near Kyiv.

  • Trump Responds To Question About Ukraine Crisis By Ranting About Windmills

    The former president made the comments during an appearance on a podcast hosted by YouTube pranksters, the Nelk Boys.

  • Video shows Ukraine artillery strikes picking off tanks near Kyiv

    Drone footage shows at least eight strikes hitting what appear to be Russian tanks outside the town of Borodyanka.

  • Daughter of Sergei Lavrov’s mistress should be next in line for Russian sanctions, say MPs

    The daughter of Sergei Lavrov’s mistress should be among the family members of Vladimir Putin’s cronies targeted with sanctions, MPs and campaigners said on Thursday.

  • There’s 1 Important Thing Missing From Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Campaign Ad

    Critics spotted a glaring omission from the former Trump White House press secretary’s video.

  • Denmark says sorry for taking Greenland children in 1950s social experiment

    Denmark's prime minister on Wednesday delivered a face-to-face apology to six living victims of a 1950s social experiment in which 22 Greenlandic children were taken from their families and sent to Denmark to be integrated into Danish society. The Inuit children were between four and nine years old when they were shipped to Denmark, then the colonial power, in 1951 to try to re-educate them as "little Danes". The children were supposed to return to Greenland and be part of a new Danish-speaking elite that would help modernise the Arctic island's Inuit population.

  • Trump's PAC is fundraising for a new 'Trump Force One' jet after a plane he was traveling in was forced to make an emergency landing this past weekend

    The appeal email said Trump planned to build a plane similar to the one he used while campaigning for president.