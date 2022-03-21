Ukraine rejects Russian call for Mariupol surrender, March Madness update: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Ukraine rejects Russian demand for Mariupol surrender

The city has been under siege for three weeks. Plus, reporter Chris Woodyard talks about boomerang employees, Ketanji Brown Jackson faces the start of confirmation hearings, the search continues for another suspect in the Arkansas car show shooting and women's March Madness rolls on.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know Monday, the 21st of March, 2022. Today, Ukraine refuses to surrender in Mariupol. Plus a look at boomerang employees and more.

Here are some of the top headlines:

A Chinese airliner with 133 people onboard has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi. The flight was operated by China Eastern and the crash sparked a mountainside fire. South Carolina has approved executions by firing squad. The state joins Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah with similar laws. And it was 70 degrees above average at the South Pole on Friday. Temperatures there hit 10 degrees above zero.

♦

Ukrainian officials are rejecting a Russian demand that their forces in the city of Mariupol surrender. Russia has been devastating the city for weeks and has allowed very few evacuation convoys along with limited flow of goods into the city. Most recently, Russia hit an art school where some 400 people were sheltered and it's not clear how many were killed. Russia offered two new corridors out of the city yesterday in exchange for Mariupol's surrender, something Ukraine rejected. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda, "There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms." Mariupol's Mayor Piotr Andryushchenko also rejected the offer. City officials say more than 2300 people have died there with some buried in mass graves. Some residents in the city of just under half a million are living largely underground, coming up for supplies and other necessities. Neighbors spoke with the AP while outside with their dogs. Shelling was clearly heard in the background.

Taylor Wilson translating for resident:

"We have a cat in the basement. The cat is hiding. The dog barks sometimes."

President Joe Biden will host a call today with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Britain. The plan is to discuss coordinated responses toward Russia's invasion. The call comes ahead of Biden's planned trip to Europe later this week. He's scheduled to stop at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, before heading to Poland on Friday.

♦

It's now more common to return to a job that you left. The idea of becoming a so-called "boomerang employee" is becoming easier to accept as COVID 19 is, at least for the moment, in retreat, making it safer for many to return to workplaces. Reporter Chris Woodyard has more.

Chris Woodyard:

If you're a football fan, you almost certainly know by now that Tom Brady, called the greatest quarterback of all time, has decided to come back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after only a couple months of retirement. And if you drink coffee and you go to Starbucks, you may have even heard that Howard Schultz, the co-founder who's been CEO twice, he's coming back as well. He decided that he was needed there and it was time to come back for at least a temporary stint as the CEO. These are boomerang employees. These are probably the two biggest names in them, but boomerang employees is the phenomenon in which people leave their jobs, they quit, they retire. They've had distinguished careers and they think that retirement will be this great, wonderful thing. And they do it for a couple months or a couple years, and they decide that no, I loved working and the company really needs me, or the organization in the case of Brady. So back they come.

They're not alone. LinkedIn, the job search and networking website, found that 4.5% of the newly hired employees of the companies on its site returned in 2021. That's up from almost 4% in 2019, about a half percent increase, half percentage point. So it's interesting. This is a phenomenon that's happening, partly because of the pandemic. So many people joined the trend, the great resignation, quit their jobs to go off and do other things. Now after a year, the economy's getting better, they feel safer at work because the masking requirements are coming down and they have vaccines. They decided, heck, I enjoyed working. I enjoyed the money I get from working. So back they come.

In the case of Brady and the case of Schultz, it's going to be really interesting to see if they can keep their stars as bright as when they were there before. It may not be easy for them. They're both older now. They both have to run on their records and try to create new ones, but at least they will be the stars of the boomerang employee world.

Taylor Wilson:

♦

Ketanji Brown Jackson faces the Senate Judiciary Committee today for the first in a week of hearings. If confirmed, Jackson would be the 116th Supreme Court Justice and the first Black woman on the nation's highest court in its 233 year history. Jackson's confirmation would not change the ideological makeup of the court, but her background as a former federal public defender and a member of the US Sentencing Commission may have a big influence. Today, though, will be all talk and no questions. Senators and Jackson herself will give their opening statements that may offer some clues on how the next few days will go.

♦

One person is in custody, but the search continues for another shooter today after a rampage at an Arkansas car show left at least one person dead and 28 wounded. An organizer said the car show was one of several events held on Saturday to promote nonviolence in Dumas, Arkansas. Six children were brought to one hospital in Little Rock after the incident. A motive is unclear, but police said the car show was in full swing when multiple gunmen began shooting.

♦

The women's NCAA tournament rolls on today as the round of 32 wraps up. Number one seed NC State is in action against nine seed Kansas State. And number two seed UConn will try to hold off seven seed UCF. The Huskies will try to avoid being the third number two seed to fall in the second round after Baylor and Iowa both lost yesterday, while 12 seed Belmont will try to keep their magical run going to the Sweet 16 when they take on four seed Tennessee. You can watch all the games on the ESPN networks and streaming online.

