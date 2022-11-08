Ukraine rejects talks, promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east

7
Tom Balmforth
·4 min read

By Tom Balmforth

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday night said his forces would not yield "a single centimetre" in fighting for control of eastern Donetsk region after earlier insisting that restoration of Ukrainian territory and compensation from Russia were conditions under which peace talks could take place.

In a video address, Zelenskiy also said that around 4 million people were without power in 14 regions plus the capital Kyiv, but on a stabilization rather than an emergency basis.

Russian missile and drone attacks have targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the past few weeks as winter approaches when mean temperatures typically drop to several degrees below zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) and lows of -20 Celsius.

The focal points of the conflict in the industrial region of Donetsk are around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka, the theatre of the heaviest fighting in the country.

"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level - dozens of attacks every day," Zelenskiy said.

"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same - to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimetre of our land."

The region is one of several Russia claimed to have annexed in late September, seven months after invading its neighbour. Moscow has said it will not negotiate over territory it claims.

Zelenskiy's remarks earlier about conditions for talks followed a Washington Post report on Saturday that the United States had encouraged Ukraine to signal willingness for talks. Zelenskiy's comments also coincided with U.S. midterm elections whose outcome could test Western support for Ukraine.

"Once again - restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the U.N. Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again," he said were the Ukrainian conditions.

Since Russia announced the annexations, Zelenskiy has said that Kyiv would never negotiate as long as Vladimir Putin was Russian president.

ADVANCE ON KHERSON

Ukrainian forces have been on the offensive in recent months, while Russia is regrouping to defend areas of Ukraine it still occupies, having called up hundreds of thousands of reservists over the past month.

Russia has been evacuating civilians from occupied areas, especially from southern Ukraine's Kherson region, in an operation Kyiv says includes forced deportations, a war crime. Moscow says it is taking people to safety.

On Tuesday night, a Ukrainian military statement accused Russian troops of continuing to loot and destroy infrastructure in Kherson, where a showdown has been looming for weeks in the only regional capital Russia has captured since its invasion.

"On 7th November, a convoy of trucks passed over the dam of the Kakhova hydroelectric station loaded with home appliances and building materials," the statement said.

Russian forces were dismantling mobile phone towers and taking away equipment, it said.

In an area near the city of Beryslav, Russian forces "blew up a power line and took equipment from a solar power station."

In Kherson city, it said Russian troops removed exhibits, furniture and equipment from a museum devoted to artist Oleksiy Shovkunenko, known for his paintings of portraits and landscapes.

Russian artillery hit more than 30 settlements in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and in Zaporizhzhia region the Russian-installed authorities were forcing residents to accept Russian passports after seizing their Ukrainian documents, the statement said.

Reuters was not able to verify the Ukrainian reports.

Britain's Ministry of Defence said Russia was preparing new fortified lines deep inside territory it controls "to forestall any rapid Ukrainian advances in the event of breakthroughs".

This involved installing concrete barriers known as "dragon's teeth" to stop tanks, including near Mariupol in the south to help safeguard Russia's "land bridge" to occupied Crimea even if Moscow loses other territory.

Meanwhile, most candidates in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, Democrats and Republicans, support Ukraine. But some right-wing Republicans have criticised the cost of military aid.

Regardless of the vote's outcome, U.S. support for Ukraine would be "unflinching and unwavering", White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

CALL TO EXTEND GRAIN DEAL

Separately, Zelenskiy called on Tuesday for an extension to the Black Sea grain export deal that lifted a Russian blockade of three major Ukrainian ports and eased a global food crisis.

The accord, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July, expires on Nov. 19 and looked in jeopardy last month when Russia briefly suspended its participation before rejoining it.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers. Ukraine also wants the grain export deal expanded to include more ports and goods and hopes a decision to renew the pact for at least a year will be taken next week, the deputy infrastructure minister said in a Reuters interview.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Grant McCool; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Grid operator tells Ukrainians to brace for more blackouts

    Ukraine's grid operator told consumers to brace for more blackouts in Kyiv and other regions on Monday as it seeks to reduce the strain on energy infrastructure damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks. Rolling blackouts are becoming increasingly routine in the capital of 3 million after a wave of Russian attacks on power facilities that have damaged 40% of energy infrastructure since Oct. 10. Several of those attacks have struck during the Monday rush hour, but there was no immediate indication of new strikes on Monday morning although President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday that Russia might be preparing new attacks.

  • Office of President of Ukraine confirms that Western countries are not conducting secret negotiations with Russia

    No negotiations between Russia and Western countries are being conducted behind Ukraine's back, the Office of the President of Ukraine confirms. Source: Adviser to the Had of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podoliak, in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by the Office of the President Quote: "The armed forces of both countries can communicate with each other and even receive warnings about the consequences of the use of weapons of mass destruction.

  • 4 men wanted for stealing Tesla outside Japanese restaurant in Tennessee

    Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are looking for four men accused of stealing a Tesla from outside a local Japanese restaurant on Saturday. The suspects arrived in a black Infiniti sedan, which parked near the Tesla outside Osaka Japanese Cuisine on Poplar Avenue. The theft was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Both the Tesla and the Infiniti fled the scene.

  • Russian fighters mock 'great generals' after suffering heavy losses; Zelenskyy cracks open a door to peace talks: Ukraine live updates

    Russia's Defense Ministry downplayed complaints from troops of being sent into an "incomprehensible offensive" that resulted in many deaths. Updates.

  • Sean Penn visits Ukraine's Zelenskiy, loans him an Oscar

    Zelenskiy presented Penn, who is making a documentary in Ukraine and marking his third wartime visit, with the Order of Merit honor for strengthening relations, backing Ukraine's territorial integrity and helping to popularize the country, the president's office said. A video showed the two men on their way to view a plaque bearing Penn's signature, dated Feb. 24, the date of the Russian invasion, and set in the paving stones of an "Alley of Courage" Zelenskiy inaugurated in August to honor friends of Ukraine.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces show how they destroy enemy equipment: Russians weld sewer hatches to tank, but in vain

    Troops of one of the assault brigades of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed an enemy tank in Kherson Oblast, in spite of the fact that the occupiers had added extra "protection" to the vehicle with stolen sewer hatches.

  • Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing in a matter of days after all three requests she made for a new trial were denied

    Elizabeth Holmes had filed three motions for a new trial, including one based on a witness' visit to her home, but a judge denied all of them Monday.

  • Ukraine's Defence Minister mocks Russia's envoy to UN: We will mobilise 300,000 "mosquitoes"

    Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has trolled Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, who recently claimed that Ukraine could disseminate mosquitoes infected with dangerous viruses.

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received new air defence systems; we are moving towards 100% protection of the sky

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has received new anti-aircraft defence systems that significantly strengthen its air defence. Source: Zelenskyy's evening speech Quote from Zelenskyy: "We also received new systems that significantly strengthen our air defence.

  • Equilibrium/Sustainability — Beaver dams boost water quality in warming West

    Hot and dry conditions in the U.S. West have created a haven for industrious beavers, whose construction skills are helping improve river water quality. Their prolific dam building is benefiting rivers enough to potentially outweigh the destructive impacts of climate-fueled droughts, according to a new study, published in Nature Communications on Tuesday. When it comes to mountain…

  • Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Johnathan Abram

    Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders announced the move on Twitter. Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being moved to a reserve role the past two weeks and having his playing time slashed.

  • Zelenskyy suggests UN assesses environmental impact from Russia’s war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested the UN could establish a global platform for assessing the environmental impact of Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s office said in a Telegram post on Nov. 8.

  • Analysis-North Korea's missile launches show no scarcity of weapons funding, materials despite sanctions

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever, supported in part by overseas networks that provide funding and material, analysts say. Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and a new variant of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), by far the North's most launches in such a short period. Although North Korean weapon costs are not known, ICBMs in other countries can cost tens of millions of dollars, and SRBMs such as Russia's Iskander up to $3 million.

  • Ex-South Korean leader plans to give up dogs from North Korea's Kim

    South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a gift following their 2018 summit, citing a lack of support from his successor. Moon has raised the white Pungsan dogs named "Gomi" and "Songgang" since their arrival in the South and took them to his personal residence after his term ended in May. The dogs are legally categorised as state property belonging to the presidential archives, but Moon's office said he was entrusted as their caretaker under consultations with the archives and the interior ministry, an unprecedented decision.

  • Hey, QQ: What's the Difference Between a Twin Flame and Soul Mate?

    The term "twin flame" means something different from "soul mate." Here's how to understand the difference between these two roles.

  • Henry keeps rewriting Titans history in loss to Kansas City

    Derrick Henry was rumbling his way through the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, and through the Titans' history books, during a first half that went exactly the way Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel dreamed it would Sunday night. After he had run for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, the Chiefs sold out to stop him in the second, forcing Titans backup quarterback Malik Willis to try to beat them instead. The Chiefs proceeded to win the coin toss in overtime, moved swiftly downfield with the help of a couple of crucial plays, and Harrison Butker's go-ahead field goal proved to be the difference in a heart-stopping 20-17 victory.

  • The hardest thing in college football? James Franklin may finally own it. Here's how ...

    Penn State's blockers have struggled ever since James Franklin arrived. Why that finally is changing ...

  • Authorities turn seized home towers at Evergrande's resort island to rental, commercial use

    Almost 40 residential buildings of China Evergrande Group's mega resort project on Hainan island seized by the local government will be completed for rental housing, serviced apartments and commercial activities. In December, the government of Danzhou city ordered demolition of 39 towers in the Ocean Flower Island development, containing roughly 3,900 of the project's 65,000 homes, because of environmental and construction violations. Ocean Flower Island is the world's largest artificial resort island and has been under development by Evergrande for nearly $13 billion.

  • With Trump, Kanye West and Kyrie Irving remarks, Jewish communities fear rising hate

    Incidents of antisemitism have risen sharply since 2016, with high-profile celebrities pushing anti-Jewish sentiment into public view.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance as markets brace for inflation data, midterm elections

    The past week saw market gyrations amid another big Federal Reserve interest rate increase and a strong U.S. jobs report for October that ensured the Fed will be in no rush to pivot away from its aggressive tightening of monetary policy. U.S. two-year yields, which are sensitive to rate move expectations, rose nearly 7.2 basis points to 4.7237% . Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee, said Monday's sell-off in Treasuries was probably due to "a combination of the overhang from the Chairman's testimony and looking ahead, just nervousness about CPI."