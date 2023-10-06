Ukraine repatriates bodies of 64 fallen defenders

Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 64 fallen defenders, according to the Coordination Staff for Dealing with Prisoners of War. Ukraine also handed over the bodies of Russian combatants in compliance with the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

The implementation of repatriation measures was carried out by the Coordination Staff for Dealing with Prisoners of War and became possible through cooperation with the United Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Military Medical Directorate), the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region, the State Border Guard Service, and other representations of the security and defense sector of Ukraine, with the support and participation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Coordination Staff assured that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would ensure the proper and safe transportation of the repatriated bodies of deceased servicemen to designated state specialized institutions. This will facilitate their handover to law enforcement and forensic medical experts for the purpose of conducting investigative and forensic procedures necessary to establish the identities of the deceased.

Ukraine also repatriated the bodies of 84 fallen defenders on Aug. 29.

