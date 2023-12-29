Ukraine reports 12 dead and 75 injured in heavy Russian attacks

Blood Stains are seen on the pavement outside one of the houses damaged by the fall of the wreckage of a Russian drone in the suburbs of Odessa, southern Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa

At least 12 people have been killed and 75 injured in Ukraine following an intense Russian aerial bombardment, Ukrainian media citing Interior Ministry figures reported on Friday morning.

In the central city of Dnipro alone, five civilians were killed and more than 20 injured, according to the local military administration.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media that Russia fired around 110 missiles across Ukraine overnight - more than ever before in a single day.

The capital Kiev was among the targets.

Kiev's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said at least one person had been killed in an attack, while 17 injured people were taken to hospitals and four people were pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building.

Damage was also reported in other cities, including Kharkiv and Lviv.

Among the weapons used were Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles of Type S-300, various cruise missile and long-range drones of Iranian make, Zelensky said.

Earlier on Friday, officials had spoken of at least six killed and more than three dozen injured across the country.

Debris lies in a suburb of Odessa after a Russian drone was shot down. -/Ukrinform/dpa