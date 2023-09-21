Ukraine reports destruction of 500 occupiers and 41 artillery systems in 24 hours

Losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 274 thousand killed

Over the last 24 hours, Ukraine eliminated 500 Russian invasion troops and destroyed 41 enemy artillery systems, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report for Sept. 21.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia’s total military personnel losses have reached 274,470.

The latest data from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of Sept. 21, records the following Russian losses:

Personnel: Approximately 274,470 (+490) individuals

Tanks: 4,638 (+3) units

Combat armored vehicles: 8,883 (+15) units

Artillery systems: 6,137 (+41) units

Multiple rocket launchers: 781 (+2) units

Anti-aircraft defense systems: 528 (+2) units

Aircraft: 315 (+0) units

Helicopters: 316 (+0) units

Tactical-level UAVs: 4,850 (+29) units

Cruise missiles: 1,479 (+0) units

Ships/boats: 20 (+0) units

Submarines: 1 (+0) unit

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 8,670 (+37) units

Special equipment: 911 (+5) units.

Earlier, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group in the south of Ukraine, announced that Ukrainian forces had eliminated more than 300 occupiers in the Tavria region alone in just one day.

In the evening summary released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was reported that Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut front had effectively repelled enemy attacks aimed at retaking territory northeast of the village of Andriyivka, to the south of Bakhmut.

