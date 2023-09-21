Ukraine reports destruction of 500 occupiers and 41 artillery systems in 24 hours
Over the last 24 hours, Ukraine eliminated 500 Russian invasion troops and destroyed 41 enemy artillery systems, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report for Sept. 21.
Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia’s total military personnel losses have reached 274,470.
The latest data from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of Sept. 21, records the following Russian losses:
Personnel: Approximately 274,470 (+490) individuals
Tanks: 4,638 (+3) units
Combat armored vehicles: 8,883 (+15) units
Artillery systems: 6,137 (+41) units
Multiple rocket launchers: 781 (+2) units
Anti-aircraft defense systems: 528 (+2) units
Aircraft: 315 (+0) units
Helicopters: 316 (+0) units
Tactical-level UAVs: 4,850 (+29) units
Cruise missiles: 1,479 (+0) units
Ships/boats: 20 (+0) units
Submarines: 1 (+0) unit
Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 8,670 (+37) units
Special equipment: 911 (+5) units.
Earlier, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group in the south of Ukraine, announced that Ukrainian forces had eliminated more than 300 occupiers in the Tavria region alone in just one day.
In the evening summary released by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was reported that Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut front had effectively repelled enemy attacks aimed at retaking territory northeast of the village of Andriyivka, to the south of Bakhmut.
