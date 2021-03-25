Ukraine daily coronavirus cases, deaths rise to records

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyiv
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine registered a record daily high of 16,669 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.

The previous high of 16,294 cases was on Nov. 28.

Stepanov said in Facebook post a record 363 coronavirus-related deaths were registered over Wednesday, exceeding the previous high of 342 cases on Tuesday.

The country of 41 million people has been hit by a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks that Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has described as a third wave of the pandemic.

Ukraine has reported 1,596,575 coronavirus cases during the course of the pandemic and 31,135 deaths.

Stepanov said 18,561 Ukrainians got the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines and the total number of vaccinations reached 155,587 so far.

Ukraine received 500,000 doses of India-made AstraZeneca vaccine CoviShield in February. It also expects to receive the first batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine later on Thursday.

But local state Medical Procurement Agency (MPA) said it cannot accept a batch because the local supplier did not provide the required documents.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado mass shooting suspect to make initial court appearance on Thursday

    (Reuters) -The 21-year-old suspect in this week's Colorado mass shooting will make his first court appearance on Thursday, three days after authorities say he opened fire at a supermarket and killed 10 people, including a policeman. The massacre was the country's second mass shooting in a week, after another gunman shot eight people to death at three Atlanta-area day spas on March 16. The twin attacks prompted President Joe Biden to call on Congress to strengthen gun restrictions.

  • Researchers Discover Some Brain Cells Come Alive and Grow Hours After Death

    Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found inflammatory cells called glial cells became more active hours after a person had died.

  • Kamala Harris is tasked with ending the border crisis. But will it make, or break, the VP?

    Kamala Harris has spent her first few months as vice president largely at Joe Biden's side, ever present with him at signing events and speeches but rarely taking centre stage. On Wednesday, however, the president tasked her with one of the most pressing - and politically sensitive - tasks of his administration: tackling the migration crisis on the US’s southern border. "I gave you a tough job and I'm glad you're smiling," Mr Biden joked as he tapped the former state attorney general for the role. Mr Biden, who is struggling to get a handle on a burgeoning migration challenge along the frontier with Mexico, decided to delegate rather than get bogged down with what has been an intractable problem for multiple presidents before him. The responsibility could well put Ms Harris, who is expected to run for the White House again in the future, in a politically risky position. The border - and immigration more generally - is one of the most divisive issues in America today. “She’s going to blow this,” tweeted Errol Webber, candidate for governor of California, Ms Harris’s home state, unkindly.

  • Lawmakers: Require nursing homes to disclose vaccine data

    Nursing homes have to publicly disclose their vaccination rates for flu and pneumonia but there’s no similar mandate for COVID-19 shots, even though the steepest toll from the virus has been among residents of long-term care facilities. Now lawmakers of both parties are urging the Biden administration to require disclosure of coronavirus vaccination rates for residents and staff, and to make it easy for family members, advocacy groups and researchers to access such potentially critical details. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, write in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

  • The secret network helping hundreds of Myanmar police flee to India

    Strung across remote mountain settlements, a secret network of activists and volunteers is helping spirit hundreds of defecting Myanmar policemen away from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent and into relative safety in a small northeastern Indian state. Once in India, local activists and residents provide food and shelter in safe houses, the people said. Some police personnel have said they fled Myanmar because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta’s orders to shoot protesters.

  • Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

    At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop H&M's products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was "deeply concerned" about reports of forced labour in the farwestern region of Xinjiang. The European Union, United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese officials accusing them of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China retaliated with sanctions on European lawmakers and institutions.

  • Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

    Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region. Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout. Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company's Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.

  • Chinese social media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uighur Autonomous Region.

  • After being bottlenecked in the Suez Canal for days, the owner of the cargo ship Ever Given is potentially facing millions of dollars in insurance claims

    Machinery damage and insurance claims from other ships dealing with shipping delays may present the ship's insurer with a large bill.

  • U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge: statement

    The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behavior," according to a joint statement on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, "acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry."

  • China orchestrates boycott of H&M over retailer's stance on Xinjiang

    China is orchestrating a boycott of H&M over the Swedish fashion giant’s decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang because of forced labour concerns. The coordinated assault is part of Beijing’s broader strategy to push back against sanctions from the West over human rights abuses in the region. It appears to have started with a social media post by the Chinese Communist Party’s youth division that blasted H&M for saying last year it was “deeply concerned” about the human rights allegations in Xinjiang. “Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!” read the post, which was published on Wednesday morning and liked nearly half a million times, shared 40,000 times and attracted 16,000 comments. Chinese state media attacked H&M, saying the brand “will definitely pay a heavy price for its wrong actions”. State media also said the brand would “rather believe the lies spread by a few people than hear the voices of billions of Chinese people,” a line that government officials have said repeatedly when denying human rights abuses in Xinjiang. By Thursday morning, searches for H&M products and store locations were blocked on Chinese e-commerce platforms and online map platforms. Celebrities had also backed out of endorsement deals, saying H&M’s actions amounted to “slander” of China, according to state media. The attack against H&M comes after the EU, UK, US and Canada on Monday announced sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region. China immediately announced its own sanctions against European officials and entities. Backlash is poised to grow with more foreign brands already coming under fire for their stances on Xinjiang. Chinese consumers are already taking aim online at Adidas, Nike and Ikea for being members of the Better Cotton Initiative, a cotton sustainability organisation that suspended licensing of farms in Xinjiang last year. China has unleashed the power of its 1.4 billion consumers to boycott foreign brands amid broader geopolitical spats in the past, which has been devastating financially for businesses. Conglomerate Lotte Group, for example, was forced to retreat from China due to a state-encouraged backlash against South Korean brands following the 2017 installation of a US anti-missile defence system aimed at deterring North Korea on land owned by the firm. At the time, Beijing argued that the defence equipment would increase American spying capabilities into China. China has threatened further retaliation as pressure grows over its policies in Xinjiang. Beijing, however, has continued to reject human rights abuse allegations in the region even as the US, Canada and the Netherlands decided this year that Beiing’s actions in the region amounted to genocide. More Western governments are assessing whether to make the same determination. H&M has posted on Chinese social media saying the company didn’t “represent any political stance.” The retailer, which operates more than 500 stores in China – one of its largest markets – didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its 9.3 million population, its health minister said on Thursday, a rapid roll-out that has helped the country begin emerging from pandemic closures. Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens and residents over 16. In a statement announcing the milestone amid a sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on citizens "to follow (health) guidelines so that the coronavirus does not return".

  • CNN anchor Chris Cuomo got special priority COVID-19 tests at his home in the Hamptons at the height of the pandemic, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of providing his family, including his brother Chris, with access to state-administered tests, when testing was scarce.

  • Michael Keaton reveals he's undecided on Batman role in The Flash movie, says COVID-19 will 'determine everything'

    The actor says he hasn't even looked at the script sent to him as he's concentrating on another project.

  • Explainer: Why is the Suez Canal so important?

    The Suez Canal is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.About 12% of world trade by volume passes through the man-made channel connecting Europe and Asia. So, a traffic jam like the one caused by the 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship is rather a big problemand could have a major impact on the global flow of oil and gas.Courtesy: Refinitiv Eikon TRADE Nearly 19,000 ships passed through the canal during 2020.That's on average of 51.5 ships per day.Source: Suez Canal AuthorityAll that traffic adds up to about 1.17 billion tonnes - all squeezing through the man-made channel …Giant tankers and container ships carry everything from crude oil and refined products to finished goods like electronics and toys.The Suez Canal is also a major source of hard currency for Egypt.The country raked in $5.61 billion in tolls in 2020 - despite global trade disruption elsewhere.GEOGRAPHYThe 120 mile-long canal separates the African continent from Asia.It also provides the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe and the lands lying around the Indian and western Pacific oceans.The first waterway was dug over 3,500 years ago but significant enhancements came in the 19th century to link the Mediterranean with the Red sea via the river Nile.WHO RUNS IT?In 1956, Egypt nationalized the canal, prompting shareholders Britain and France, along with Israel, to invade.The “Suez Crisis” only ended after Egypt sank 40 ships in the channel and the U.S., Soviet Union and UN intervened, forcing Britain, France and Israel to withdraw.The state-owned Suez Canal Authority (SCA) was established in July 1956 and still runs the waterway.In June 1967, Egypt and some other Arab states fought Israel in what became known as the Six-Day War.The canal was very badly damaged in fighting and remained closed until after the 1973 Yom Kippur war.Egypt regained full control of the canal and it reopened in June 1975.

  • Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity Neom is creating plans to harvest an unprecedented amount of data from future residents. Experts say it's either dystopian or genius.

    Neom's head of technology told ZDNet that Neom would function as the world's first "cognitive city," which can anticipate residents' needs.

  • 'Two and a Half Men' star Sophie Winkleman says nobody in Hollywood knew she was a royal

    Winkleman, who married into the royal family in 2009, told Insider that she refused to use the royals' last name while working on the sitcom.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.