Ukraine reports record-high number of Russian troops killed in a single day

Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 1,140 Russian invaders during the day

With Russia’s long-expected fresh offensive apparently having already kicked off in eastern Ukraine, the number of Russian troops killed, as recorded by the Ukrainian military, has surged in recent days.

The previous record of 1,030 was logged on Feb. 7, as Russia began a fresh attack on Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, in the south of Donetsk Oblast, which is partially occupied by Russian invasion forces.

There has been fierce fighting in the east of Ukraine for a number of months for the key Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, but in recent days Russian forces launched attacks in other areas in the east — not just at Vuhledar, but further north as well, in Luhansk Oblast.

A force Russia built up in Luhansk Oblast went on the offensive in the vicinity of the town of Kreminna, where Ukrainian forces had been advancing slowly until recently, with Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday reporting that Ukrainian troops were “on the defensive” in that area now.

Meanwhile, in Vuhledar, the Russians attacked with columns of armor. However, the attack was repulsed with heavy losses of men and equipment, according both to Ukrainian sources and Russian military bloggers.

The record loss brings the total of Russian troops reported killed by Ukraine to 138,880 since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion and war in Ukraine, which started almost a year ago, on Feb. 24, 2022.

The invading forces have also lost a total of over 20,000 units of equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion, among them (loss over past day in parentheses):

personnel — about 136,880 (+1,140)

tanks — 3,267 (+9)

armored combat vehicles — 6,474 (+3)

artillery systems — 2,270 (+19)

multiple launch rocket systems — 463 (+0)

air defense systems — 234 (+1)

warplanes — 295 (+0)

helicopters — 286 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level — 1,997 (+27)

cruise missiles — 857 (+61)

warships/military vessels — 18 (+0)

motor vehicles and fuel tankers — 5,134 (+8)

special equipment — 214 (+3)

The figures are being verified, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine