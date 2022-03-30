Ukraine reports shelling outside Kyiv, fighting around Chernihiv

A Ukrainian service member walks on the front line near Kyiv
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Ukrainian officials reported shelling around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, despite a promise by Moscow to scale down military operations there.

Kyiv's deputy mayor, Mykola Povoroznyk, told national television the capital itself had not been shelled overnight.

"The night passed relatively calmly, to the sounds of sirens and the sound of gunfire from battles around the city, but there was no shelling in the city itself" he said.

The Chernihiv region's governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said he saw no let-up in Russian attacks.

"Do we believe in it (the promise to reduce military activities)? Of course not," Chaus wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The 'decreased activity' in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on (the city of) Nizhyn, including air strikes, and all night long they hit (the city of) Chernihiv."

The governor of the Khmelnitskyi region in western Ukraine said Russian forces had hit industrial facilities in the region in three strikes overnight.

Governor Serhiy Hamaliy gave no details of the targets or the damage, but said fires had been "localised" and checks were being made to determine whether there were any casualties.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 3-Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning -reports

    Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/roman-abramovich-and-ukrainian-peace-negotiators-suffer-symptoms-of-suspected-poisoning-11648480493?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team, were affected, the WSJ report said.

  • Britain wants full withdrawal of Russia from Ukraine - PM Johnson's spokesman

    Britain wants to see a full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and will judge tentative steps towards a possible peace deal by actions rather than words, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday. Asked if Johnson was encouraged by Russia's promise to scale down military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine as a confidence-building step, Johnson's spokesman said "we will judge Putin and his regime by his actions, not by his words".

  • Ex-separatist leader calls Russian attack on Ukraine a mistake

    One of the architects of the Moscow-backed separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine eight years ago said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a mistake, in comments that show the Kremlin cannot count on support from all pro-Russian opponents of Kyiv. Alexei Alexandrov was one of the leaders of a movement in 2014 to reject Kyiv's rule and create an autonomous pro-Moscow territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, triggering a war against Ukrainian government forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia attacked Ukraine last month in part to protect the separatist territory from Kyiv, though Western states say that is a pretext for an unprovoked land grab.

  • HBO missed the boat on Mike Zimmer, Vikings ‘Hard Knocks’

    Keep those cameras and distractions far away this season! But last season? The Vikings would have been perfect for "Hard Knocks."

  • Biden ‘not walking anything back’ about his remark on Putin remaining in power

    Speaking to reporters on Monday, President Biden said he wasn’t walking back the remark he made on Saturday, when he told a crowd in Warsaw, Poland, that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Biden told the reporters he was “expressing the moral outrage” he felt toward Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the Ukrainian people. The remark on Saturday did not signal a policy change by the U.S. government regarding Russia, he said.

  • Surveillance video of fight inside San Jose taqueria that ended in police shooting

    The San Jose Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance video of a fight inside a taqueria that ended with an officer firing his weapon several times.

  • UPDATE 1-Shell hits military camp in Russia, most likely from Ukrainian side - Tass

    A shell hit a temporary Russian military camp near the border with Ukraine late on Tuesday, Tass news agency said and cited a source as saying preliminary data showed it had been fired from the Ukrainian side. Tass issued the report shortly after a senior local official reported a series of explosions outside the city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine. Video posted online from two local Belgorod news outlets appeared to show ammunition blowing up in the distance but Reuters was not immediately able to confirm this was the case.

  • Ukraine appears to have begun shelling Russian territory

    The Ukrainian military has begun to take the fight to Russian territory, a new development in what has been a primarily defensive war for the country

  • Roman Abramovich handed Putin a note from Zelenskyy seeking peace, but Putin replied 'tell him I will thrash them,' report says

    The Russian oligarch, who's been involved in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, was seen attending talks in Turkey on Tuesday.

  • ‘They’ll Give Me a Medal’: The Dark Reality of Russian Troops’ Alleged War-Crime Rapes

    ReutersAmid mounting evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, a young Ukrainian mother is speaking out about what may be the first rape case connected to the 2022 invasion to go before The Hague: She says she was repeatedly raped by Russian soldiers while her 4-year-old son sat just a few feet away. In an interview with The Times of London published Tuesday, the woman, identified only by the pseudonym Natalya, says she still has not been able to bring herself to tell her son that his father wa

  • Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

    Lara Logan's latest anti-Semitic dog whistle is a claim that Charles Darwin only came up with the idea of evolution because Jews paid him to

  • Peter Navarro Abruptly Cancels MSNBC Interview on Contempt Charges

    Fox NewsAfter the House Jan. 6 committee voted Monday to hold former Trump administration trade official Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress, Navarro booked an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat for Tuesday night.Shortly before the broadcast, however, things changed. “Late today, [Navarro] then indicated he could not do an interview tonight,” a disappointed Ari Melber told viewers.Navarro’s decision might have something to do with how the committee cited his prior appearance on the program – durin

  • Judge Demands Trump Org Quit Stalling on Turning Over Evidence

    Megan VarnerAfter more than two years of the Trump Organization refusing to fully turn over evidence of alleged financial fraud to the New York state attorney general, a court-mandated auditor will now have to provide detailed reports of just how much is left.On Monday, Judge Arthur F. Engoron ordered a digital forensics company that’s already helping the Trump Organization identify evidence to be much more explicit in its progress reports, so that, in the next few weeks, investigators can final

  • Joe Biden Slaps Down Question From Fox News' Peter Doocy: 'You Got To Be Silly'

    "Why should I tell you?" Biden responded when Doocy asked for specifics on the U.S. response to a possible Russian chemical attack on Ukraine.

  • Federal prosecutors are zeroing in on a single Trump tweet that may have been the catalyst for right-wing extremists to join the Capitol riot

    The December 2020 tweet announced Trump's January 6, 2021, rally outside the Capitol and urged supporters: "Be there, it will be wild!"

  • Trump phone logs turned over to House show 7-hour gap on Jan. 6

    The White House records submitted to the House show a gap in phone logs of calls placed to or by Trump from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Impeaching Clarence Thomas is a great idea. Don't do it.

    Impeaching Clarence Thomas is a great idea. Don't do it.

  • NY AG Letitia James hits Donald Trump again over his failure to turn over personal business documents

    It's the second time in a day that the AG has wondered where are Donald Trump's sticky-note covered business documents?

  • Ginni Thomas texts leave GOP lawmakers scrambling

    Ginni Thomas's text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol have sparked questions over the extent of her activism within the GOP. It's also left Republican lawmakers grappling with how to respond to Thomas and her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.Thomas sent a total of 21 text messages to Meadows urging him to find a way to keep former President Trump in office...

  • Bolton says he recalls Trump using the term "burner phones"

    White House records show a gap of over 7 hours in Trump's communication on January 6, and the former president said he's never heard of the phrase "burner phones."