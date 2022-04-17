Ukraine Update: EU Allocates Another 50 Billion Euros in Aid

Ukraine Update: EU Allocates Another 50 Billion Euros in Aid
Bloomberg News
·9 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine warned of a possible Russian naval landing operation at Mariupol. Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv for a second day. Troops continue to move from positions within Russia and from Belarus toward eastern Ukraine ahead of what’s likely to be a protracted conflict.

Billionaire Roman Abramovich is attempting to restart talks between Ukraine and Russia, which both sides say are stuck. Ukrainian central bank and finance officials will head to Washington for next week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Shelling resumed near Kyiv and the Lviv region close to Poland saw its first known missile attack in weeks. Russia has warned the U.S. over its weapons shipments.

The U.K. said destroyed roads are hampering humanitarian aid deliveries. Ukraine’s economy may shrink by as much as half, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said. The EU allocated another $54 million in humanitarian aid.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin’s Ruble Standoff With Europe Risks De Facto Gas Embargo

  • Sunken Russian Warship Was a Symbol of Ukrainian Defiance

  • Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Upbeat on OPEC+, Kremlin Says of Call

  • Russia Wages Social Media Campaign to Label Bucha Massacre a Hoax

  • Russia’s War in Ukraine: Key Events and How It’s Unfolding

  • What’s Genocide? Does the War in Ukraine Count?: QuickTake

All times CET:

EU Allocates Another 50 Billion Euros in Humanitarian Aid (9:43 a.m.)

The EU said it will allocate a further 50 million euros ($54 million) of humanitarian support for people affected by the war in Ukraine, according to a Sunday statement by the bloc.

About 45 million euros will go to projects in Ukraine and 5 million euros to Moldova, a country of about 2.6 million people which has seen the arrival of over 420,000 refugees.

The EU has given about 143 million euros in humanitarian assistance since the war began. Over 4.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, and millions more have been displaced internally.

Work on Oil Embargo ‘Under Way’: Von Der Leyen (8:50 a.m.)

The EU is working on ways for an oil embargo to be added to a forthcoming package of sanctions on Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag.

At issue is that since oil is a globally traded commodity, “what shouldn’t happen is that Putin charges even higher prices in other markets for supplies that otherwise go to the EU,” von der Leyen said.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged Europe to stop buying Russian oil and gas to cut off the massive flow of funds to Moscow. Putin has said Russia can redirect exports to the east.

Eastward Movement of Russian Units Continues (8:10 a.m.)

Combat and support equipment for Russian forces is on the move from Belarus, including to locations close to Kharkiv and Severdonetsk, the U.K. Defense Ministry said. Russian artillery continues to strike positions throughout the east of Ukraine, where Moscow is thought likely to increase its offensive activity in the coming days.

Moscow hasn’t changed its “ultimate objective” in Ukraine, the U.K. said, and remains committed to “asserting its own regional dominance.”

The Ukrainian General Staff said in a morning update that Russian units continue to move toward eastern Ukraine from the nearby Kursk, Bryansk and Voronezh regions. Russia also targeted the southern city of Mykolaiv with Kalibr missiles on Sunday, disrupting water and power supplies, the region’s governor said on Telegram.

Ukraine Says Russia Continues to Pound Mariupol (8:01 a.m.)

Russia continues to pound the port city of Mariupol, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Moscow’s window for troops in the besieged city to surrender.

Air strikes and preparations for a naval landing by Russian forces appear to be under way, Ukraine said. Russia has said it will spare the lives of soldiers who surrender from 6:00 a.m. Moscow time, with the window set to last for several hours.

Gaining control of Mariupol remains a key objective for Russia as it attempts to create land bridge to the Crimean peninsula.

Russia Demands Mariupol Defenders Surrender (11:30 p.m.)

Russia said it has cleared all of Mariupol’s “urban areas” of Ukrainian forces, and called on remaining troops in the besieged industrial port city of Mariupol to lay down their arms to avoid being killed. Ukraine has rejected similar Russian demands in the past.

Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center, cited a “catastrophic situation” at Azovstal, a sprawling steel plant that has become a last stand in the city’s defense.

“All those who lay down their arms are guaranteed the preservation of life,” Tass quoted Mizintsev as saying.

Austria Needs Russian Gas; Putin’s ‘War Logic’ (9:30 p.m.)

Austria could end Russian natural gas imports “maybe in a few years,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Austria is 80% dependent on Russian gas, so “it is not possible today, tomorrow,” he said.

Nehammer was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, the first European leader to do so since Russia invaded Ukraine.

He told NBC that Putin “is in his own war logic” and that the Russian leader believes he’s winning the war.

Zelenskiy Says Russia Talks at Dead End (7:53 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said talks with Russia are at a “dead end because we will not trade our territory and our people.”

If Russian forces follow through on a threat to destroy the remaining Ukrainian troops fighting in Mariupol, that would “put an end” to talks, he said in an interview with Ukrainian online media.

Abramovich Seeks to Jump-Start Talks (6:52 p.m.)

Billionaire Roman Abramovich has traveled to Kyiv in a bid to restart peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which stalled after evidence emerged of Russian atrocities against civilians.

Abramovich met Ukrainian negotiators to discuss ways of reviving the negotiations, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In Russia, Abramovich “represents the side that backs a diplomatic resolution and end of the war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told online media. “Nobody can guarantee that it isn’t a game.”

Ukraine’s Putin Ally Medvedchuk Kept in Custody (6:41 p.m.)

A Ukrainian court ordered the continued detention of Kremlin-friendly politician Viktor Medvedchuk after he tried to escape the country, according to a statement on the court’s Facebook page.

Prosecutors suspect Medvedchuk, a tycoon sanctioned by the U.S. since 2014, of high treason and terrorist financing. His assets were frozen in 2021. He denies any wrongdoing.

Medvedchuk had been under house arrest since last year but fled during Russia’s initial invasion. He was apprehended by Ukrainian security forces this week at an undisclosed location.

Zelenskiy Has Calls With Leaders of U.K., Sweden (6:22 p.m.)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke Saturday Swedish Prime Minister Magdelena Andersson and with Boris Johnson, a week after the U.K. prime minister’s visit to Kyiv. They discussed “the need for a long-term security solution for Ukraine,” according to a Downing Street readout.

The situation in Mariupol was a topic on both calls as besieged Ukrainian forces prepare for a potential last stand there.

Russian Ships Barred From Italian Ports After Sanctions (6:14 p.m.)

Russian ships won’t be able to anchor at Italian ports as of Sunday, Ansa news agency reported. The move is part of the recent package of European Union sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, Ansa said.

The change also applies to ships that changed their flag to any other nationality from Russia after Feb. 24, Ansa said. Vessels moored in Italy should depart as soon as possible.

Ukrainian Central Bankers to Visit Washington (5:17 p.m.)

Central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko and deputy Serhiy Nikolaychuk will travel to Washington for spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, bank spokeswoman Halyna Kalachiva said. They’ll be accompanied by prime minister Denys Shmyhal and finance minister Serhiy Marchenko. The meetings start Monday.

The IMF has established a new account designed to give donor nations a secure way to provide support to Ukraine’s economy. Canada in its recent budget proposed as much as CAD 1 billion ($795 million) to be disbursed through the account, and it will be available for other IMF members or intergovernmental entities that wish to use it as a vehicle to provide assistance, the IMF said.

Minister Vows Kyiv Will Service Foreign Debt (2:12 p.m.)

More than 80% of the debt Ukraine has to repay this year is domestic, “which we can easily cover” or refinance, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in a television interview.

He said the repayment schedule for foreign debt is “quite moderate and simple,” with a peak in September when Kyiv is due to pay interest on $500 million in Eurobonds. The minister said Ukraine has cut spending by 180 billion hryvnia ($6 billion) and needs $5 billion to $7 billion a month to finance its budget while the war continues.

The Ukrainian economy may shrink between 30% to 50%, Marchenko said.

Ukraine Economy to Fall 45% in 2022, World Bank Says

Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Upbeat on OPEC+, Kremlin Says (12:40 p.m. CET)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman gave a “positive assessment” of their cooperation in the OPEC+ producers group to stabilize the world oil market, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

The phone conversation came at the initiative of Saudi Arabia, the Kremlin said, and the leaders also discussed the situations in Ukraine and Yemen. The Crown Prince spoke on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and also discussed Ukraine, according to state television.

Saudi Arabia and other major Persian Gulf oil producers have so far resisted U.S. calls to increase output as prices have surged amid the crisis in Ukraine and concerns about possible sanctions on Russian exports.

Russia Has Captured Over 1,000 Civilians, Official Says (12:43 p.m.)

Over half the civilians taken by Moscow’s forces are women, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, who demanded in a televised briefing that they be released immediately. “We won’t swap military people for civilians. It would violate the Geneva Conventions,” she said.

Ukraine has captured more than 700 Russian soldiers, and Russia has captured about 700 of Ukrainian soldiers, with further prisoner exchanges possible, she said.

Ukraine and Russia agreed on nine humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians. Russian troops shelled the center of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region while people gathered for evacuation, she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Libyan Oil Field Shuts Down Amid Political Standoff Over PM

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItOil production and exports from Libya’s El Feel field have been halted after protesters gathered at the site and demanded the ouster of Prime Minister Abdu

  • No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens

    Air raid sirens sounded across the country early in the day, a regular occurrence, and a morning report from the Ukrainian military said Russian air strikes on Mariupol continued while there were "assault operations near the seaport." Local media reported an explosion in the capital Kyiv but Mykola Povoroznyk, the city's deputy mayor, said there were no explosions and air defence systems had prevented Russian attacks. Russia's Defence Ministry said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained in a giant steelworks on Saturday.

  • Where did all this inflation come from, and how do we make it go away?

    The painful rise in prices, including mainstays like food and oil, could end on its own — or not

  • Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

    U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare, utilities, consumer staples and real estate sectors have posted gains so far in April even as the broader market has fallen, continuing a trend that has seen them outperform the S&P 500 this year. Their appeal has been particularly strong in recent months, as investors worry the Fed will choke the U.S. economy as it aggressively tightens policy to combat surging consumer prices.

  • Finnish minister says it's 'highly likely' that the country joins NATO

    Finland and its neighbor Sweden have indicated they will pursue NATO membership in the near future, despite threats from Russia.

  • Wife of Putin ally held in Ukraine accuses Kyiv authorities of beating her husband

    At a news conference in Moscow, Viktor Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko said that one of two photos released by Ukraine this week showed he had been beaten. Reuters could not independently confirm this, and neither Ukraine's security service, the SBU, nor the Kremlin immediately responded to requests for comment. On Wednesday, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said: "Those freaks who call themselves the Ukrainian authorities say that they want to beat testimony out of Viktor Medvedchuk, 'quickly and fairly', convict him, and then exchange him for prisoners."

  • WATCH: Ukrainian Authorities Save Dog Buried in Rubble Left Behind by Russia's Attacks

    Ukraine's Donetsk Regional Police said the dog was buried by the recent shelling of the Mykhailivka Village, which also injured the pet's 77-year-old owner

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • Russia sets 0300 GMT deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender

    Russia's defence ministry has told the Ukrainian forces still fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives. Russia's earlier claim that its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.

  • Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers on Mariupol

    STORY: Ukraine's defense ministry said on Friday that for the first time since the start of its invasion, Russia had used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol...where Ukrainian forces are dwindling and thousands are reported to have died.Also on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its troops had captured Ilyich Steel Plant in Mariupol… which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks.Reuters could not confirm this.Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv overnight - which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.Russia says it struck a missile factory in Kyiv…and warned of further strikes to come against the Ukrainian capital.The escalation comes after the largest warship in Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank as a result of what Kyiv said was a Ukrainian missile strike...But Russia said the flagship sank in stormy seas after a fire caused by an explosion of ammunition.Moscow said more than 500 sailors had been evacuated. There was no independent confirmation of the fate of the crew.

  • DABB DOGE COIN Announces Collaboration with an NGO to Save Stray Dogs

    New Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2022) - DDOGE takes a step forward to save stray dogs. DDOGE has collaborated with NGOs to help and heal stray dogs who either met an unfortunate accident or are left stranded all alone. The team successfully rescued 487 Dogs, which gave birth to 176 puppies till now. This is just the beginning, as the team, collectively with its strong community, aims to become a helping hand ...

  • Read This Before Considering TClarke plc (LON:CTO) For Its Upcoming UK£0.041 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy TClarke plc ( LON:CTO ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Here's What Greggs' (LON:GRG) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • Drone shows queue of Russian, Belarusian trucks at Polish border

    STORY: European Union countries sharing borders with Russia and Belarus have barred some cargo vehicles registered in the two countries from entering since Friday (April 8) due to sanctions, the Russian customs service said on Saturday (April 9).Vehicles used as international transport that have Russian and Belarusian number plates will not be able to move goods on EU territory, the Russian customs service said.Russian and Belarusian trucks were given time until the end of Saturday (April 16) to exit the bloc's territory. Due to the trucks being backed up for kilometres, thousands of vehicles are at risk of not crossing the border in time.Drone footage captured a long line of freight trucks backed up on the road from Poland into Belarus."There are still many kilometres to drive... so it’s unrealistic," said Dmitry, a truck driver from Belarus on his chances of crossing the border in time.Unsure of how the sanctions coming into force will affect him, Dmitry said: "We are not alone here, there are (drivers from) Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, standing in the queue. And we can’t say how it will turn out."Belarus on Friday (April 15) announced a ban on trucks registered in the European Union from entering its territory, Interfax news agency quoted the transport ministry saying.

  • Don't Buy Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks

    It looks like Portmeirion Group PLC ( LON:PMP ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Mariupol on the brink as surrender deadline passes

    Russia offered to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Mariupol if they laid down their arms Sunday, as the weeks-long resistance in the besieged

  • Trump impeachment witness mocks ex-president’s ‘word vomit’ over Putin and says he’s ‘spiraled down mentally’

    Lt. Col Alexander Vindman said that former president has ‘spiraled down mentally’

  • NASA's Mega Moon Rocket Is Flunking Its Dress Rehearsal

    Built for the moon, but stuck on the ground

  • Yemen’s rebels criticize new, US-led task force in Red Sea

    Yemen’s Houthis criticized a new U.S.-led task force that will patrol the Red Sea following a series of attacks by the Iran-backed rebels in a waterway that’s essential to global trade. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis’ chief negotiator and spokesman, said late Friday that the U.S. move in the Red Sea, which comes amid a cease-fire in the country's civil war, contradicts Washington’s claim of supporting the U.N.-brokered truce. The task force “enshrines the aggression and blockade on Yemen," he claimed on his Telegram social media account.

  • Coachella 2022 live updates: Gate-crasher at Disclosure, Megan Thee Stallion make for wild Saturday night

    Check back here for the sights, sounds, special guests and magic moments that make Coachella one of the most-anticipated music festivals in the world.