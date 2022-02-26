Russia-Ukraine latest news: Ukraine 'repulsed' Russian attack on main Kyiv avenue

Ukraine was under fire from Russians as violence escalated overnight - REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine's capital after the president grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify.

Ukraine's army said on Saturday that it had repelled a Russian attack on one of Kyiv's main avenues.

Amid reports of hundreds of casualties - including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummelled bridges and schools - there also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government, which the US says is Putin's ultimate objective.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. "This night they will storm," he said.

The Kremlin accepted Kyiv's offer to hold talks, but it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of Zelensky instead of a gesture towards a diplomatic solution.

The Russian military continued its advance, but it was unclear in the fog of war how much of Ukraine is still under local control and how much Russian forces have seized.

Ukraine's military reported shooting down an II-76 Russian transport plane carrying paratroopers near Vasylkiv, a city 25 miles (40km) south of Kyiv.

04:27 AM

'Backbone' internet provider suffering disruptions

Ukraine’s internet is experiencing major disruptions, according to a service provider, yet users in the country appear to still be able to access the internet.

NetBlocks, which tracks network disruptions and shutdowns, said Ukraine’s main internet provider Real-time data showed “a major disruption” to the Ukraine’s main provider GigaTrans, with intermittent connectivity.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show a major disruption to #Ukraine's internet backbone provider GigaTrans, which supplies connectivity to many other networks. The incident comes as heavy fighting is reported in #Vasylkiv and #Kyiv 📉



📰 Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/EksnZjs9Ay — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022

04:05 AM

Boris Johnson's message to Ukraine

To the people of Ukraine: Slava Ukraini.



To the people of Russia: I do not believe this war is in your name.



This crisis, this tragedy, can and must come to an end. Because the world needs a free and sovereign Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ijbAAb8G67 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 25, 2022

03:47 AM

'Ukraine's women will join its men to defend the country'

Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's parliament, says Ukraine's women will protect the country in the same way as the men.

Ms Rudik posted a photo of herself holding a gun on Twitter late Friday, with the caption: "Our women will protect our soil the same way as our men. "

Speaking to CNN, she said it was surreal to find herself herself holding a gun, but had little choice in the face of Russia's advances.

"It was super unusual and super crazy for myself to understand and realize that I'm holding a gun and I'm ready to bear arms, and I'm ready to go and shoot other human beings," Ms Rudik CNN early Saturday.

"And the reason for that change was because Russian soldiers are coming to Kyiv and Russian soldiers are trying to take what is actually not theirs."

03:12 AM

Budapest offered as a safe venue for negotiation

Hungary's foreign minister has offered Budapest as a possible location for negotiations between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine as Russia's invasion intensifies.

"Budapest can serve as a safe venue for both the Russian and Ukrainian negotiation delegations," Peter Szijjarto said in a video on Facebook late on Friday, adding that he had made the proposal to both Russia's and Ukraine's governments, neither of which dismissed it.

"I sincerely hope that an agreement can be reached within a few hours or days to start discussions; the sooner the talks begin, the sooner there will be peace and the fewer people will have to die in the war," Szijjarto said.

03:05 AM

Russia vetoes resolution

Russia has vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

Friday's vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. It showed significant but not total opposition to Russia's invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbour.

The US and other supporters knew the resolution wouldn't pass but argued it would highlight Russia's international isolation.

03:03 AM

Ukraine 'repulsed' Russian attack on main Kyiv avenue

Smoke and flames during the shelling near Kyiv - REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine's army said on Saturday that it had repelled a Russian attack on one of the capital's main avenues.

"[Russi] attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.

An AFP journalist said there were loud explosions heard in central Kyiv early on Saturday.

In a separate post, the army said "heavy fighting" was underway in the town of Vasylkiv south of Kyiv, adding that Russia was "trying to land paratroopers".

The military also said it had shot down a Russian helicopter and SU-25 aircraft at around midnight on Saturday, and posted that an IL-76 military transport plane had been destroyed.

The statement did not say how many people were onboard.

02:54 AM

