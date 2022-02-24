Ukraine requested urgent debate at Human Rights Council, UN says

United Nations Security Council met to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with Russia, in New York City
·1 min read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Ukraine has requested an urgent debate be held at the U.N. Human Rights Council on the situation stemming from the 'Russian aggression', the United Nations said on Thursday.

"This is (a) response to the extremely grave deterioration in the human rights situation in Ukraine as a result of Russia's hostilities on Ukrainian territory," Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said in a letter sent to the president's forum, posted in a tweet by its mission to the U.N. in Geneva.

The European Union (EU) said in a separate tweet that it supported the move.

The Council president will meet and discuss the request with the 47-member body for its consideration, a U.N. statement said. A simple majority is needed to hold an urgent debate during its main annual month-long session opening on Monday.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

